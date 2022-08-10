ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania

American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Somerset County has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
WTAJ

Bedford resort hosting WWII weekend

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Omni Bedford Springs Resort will be hosting a WWII weekend filled with educational and fun events for all ages. The events take place from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. The resort has partnered with the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group to bring the 1940 era back […]
WTAJ

Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP looking for missing Somerset County woman

(WJAC) — State Police said they are looking for a missing woman in Somerset County. In a brief release Sunday, troopers said they are looking for Tammy Berkey out of Berlin. No details about her disappearance were released, but PSP did say as part of their investigation a relative of Berkey's died by suicide.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
WTAJ

Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
explore venango

The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA

