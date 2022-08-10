Read full article on original website
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
wtae.com
Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania
American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Somerset County has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
Bedford resort hosting WWII weekend
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Omni Bedford Springs Resort will be hosting a WWII weekend filled with educational and fun events for all ages. The events take place from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. The resort has partnered with the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group to bring the 1940 era back […]
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Butler University offers program amid Indiana teacher shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University is launching a program to help address Indiana’s teacher shortage. According to the Indiana Department of Education, more than 2,000 teacher openings exist across the state as kids headed back to the classroom for the new school year. The program, called Teacher-Led, Teacher-Education,...
Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
WJAC TV
PSP looking for missing Somerset County woman
(WJAC) — State Police said they are looking for a missing woman in Somerset County. In a brief release Sunday, troopers said they are looking for Tammy Berkey out of Berlin. No details about her disappearance were released, but PSP did say as part of their investigation a relative of Berkey's died by suicide.
WJAC TV
'Nonsensical & inconsistent:' Bedford DA's office under fire from judge after 2nd mistrial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Bedford County judge is admonishing the district attorney's office for having three cases involving crimes against children end without a verdict, in the span of a few months. In two of the cases, the accused individual cannot be retried, due to "double jeopardy"...
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
