Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Community Resource Center hosting Back 2 School Extravaganza Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is hosting its 7th annual Back to School Extravaganza, which will give school supplies to kids in need. That event is happening at 1 p.m. on August 14, at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln. in North Charleston. Organizers will be distributing...
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
Tennessee Tribune
International African American Museum (IAAM) Receives additional $1 million from Boeing
Charleston, S.C. – The International African American Museum (IAAM) has received an additional $1 million donation from The Boeing Company. This contribution will help thousands of underserved children experience the educational aspects of the museum during its opening year while also helping to support the organization’s broader mission and operations. This most recent gift brings Boeing’s total giving in support of the museum to $2 million. Boeing was the first corporate donor to the museum in 2011.
CCSD teacher 'forced out by racism' to speak at Racial Justice Network press conference
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are planning a press conference on Monday, August 15. The press conference is about "a teacher who was forced out because of racism in Charleston County School District," organizers said. The teacher is expected to...
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
South Carolina parents prepare for students to head back to school Monday
FORT MILL, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolina students will be heading back to school tomorrow. Avery, Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York counties said their fall semester is set to begin on Monday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with families who spent Sunday trying to soak up their last...
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston high school hosted its first back-to-school block party Saturday for parents and students to see their unique teaching model and interact with others in the community. Learn4Life High School is a public charter school for grades 9 through 12 that focuses on...
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Recent deaths in Charleston County highlight dangers of unintentional shootings
NORTH CHARLESTON — The 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party July 20 at his family's residence. By the early hours of the next morning, the celebration had quieted down. The 15 attendees in the house on Pinehurst Street prepared for bed, except Micah Simmons and his 14-year-old relative.
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget
A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
Thousands attend OneBerkeley Back to School Festival
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and families gathered in Moncks Corner on Saturday for a Back to School Festival hosted by the Berkeley County School District. After a two-year hiatus, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returned to prepare Berkeley County students for the upcoming school year. According to BCSD, nearly 6,000 people came […]
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
