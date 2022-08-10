Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
LPS hires enough teachers, needs supplementary employees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The school semester starts next Monday and as school districts around the nation and here in Nebraska are struggling with staffing enough teachers, it is not the case everywhere. Lincoln Public Schools says the district is in a good position and parents should expect the...
1011now.com
Eligibility changing for emergency rental assistance program as funds dwindle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 4,300 people in Lincoln have paid rent using millions of dollars in federal funds, but now the city said that money is drying up, changing who can apply for help. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be cut off to save...
doniphanherald.com
In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study
Some of the Midwest's coal-burning power plants emit the highest rates of pollution in the country. (Illustration by Crysta Henthorne/KCUR) Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public...
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
kfornow.com
Best of Lincoln 2022 – Final Vote
It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses for Best of Lincoln 2022!. Follow the link below and cast your votes for the businesses you feel are truly the best in Lincoln. If you’re not familiar with a category or are simply unsure of who to vote for, simply skip it and move on to the next.
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
News Channel Nebraska
South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale
BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
News Channel Nebraska
Only two weeks remain at the Nebraska City Farmers Market
NEBRASKA CYITY - The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, August 18. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 18 Farmers Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for...
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
kfornow.com
Lincoln’s Covid 19 Death Toll Still Climbing
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Two more people have died from Covid 19 in Lincoln. Both were men…one in his 50’s, the other over 100. Their deaths bring the pandemic toll in Lancaster County to 449. The health department reported 76 new cases of the virus today…and 69 yesterday.
WOWT
Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
klin.com
Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
doniphanherald.com
Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center
OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell...
rejournals.com
Omaha’s Cushman & Wakefield|The Lund Company names director of residential property management
Omaha, Nebraska-based Cushman & Wakefield|The Lund Company has promoted Amanda Burchfield to director of residential property management. Burchfield is responsible for the oversite of a team of regional property managers and the physical, operational and financial aspects of multifamily communities within The Lund Company’s property management portfolio. Burchfield joined...
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?. A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything...
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
