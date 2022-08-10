ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

LPS hires enough teachers, needs supplementary employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The school semester starts next Monday and as school districts around the nation and here in Nebraska are struggling with staffing enough teachers, it is not the case everywhere. Lincoln Public Schools says the district is in a good position and parents should expect the...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Best of Lincoln 2022 – Final Vote

It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses for Best of Lincoln 2022!. Follow the link below and cast your votes for the businesses you feel are truly the best in Lincoln. If you’re not familiar with a category or are simply unsure of who to vote for, simply skip it and move on to the next.
WOWT

Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
News Channel Nebraska

South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale

BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
News Channel Nebraska

Only two weeks remain at the Nebraska City Farmers Market

NEBRASKA CYITY - The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, August 18. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 18 Farmers Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for...
1011now.com

$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
kfornow.com

Lincoln’s Covid 19 Death Toll Still Climbing

Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Two more people have died from Covid 19 in Lincoln. Both were men…one in his 50’s, the other over 100. Their deaths bring the pandemic toll in Lancaster County to 449. The health department reported 76 new cases of the virus today…and 69 yesterday.
WOWT

Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
klin.com

Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
rejournals.com

Omaha’s Cushman & Wakefield|The Lund Company names director of residential property management

Omaha, Nebraska-based Cushman & Wakefield|The Lund Company has promoted Amanda Burchfield to director of residential property management. Burchfield is responsible for the oversite of a team of regional property managers and the physical, operational and financial aspects of multifamily communities within The Lund Company’s property management portfolio. Burchfield joined...
North Platte Post

Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
