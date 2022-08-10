Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer Geer
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night. According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Six Flags security and...
Shooting reported at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Illinois State Police say they responded Sunday night to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for a reported shooting.
Person shot by Chicago police in custody after altercation in Back of the Yards
A person is in custody and hospitalized in critical condition after a Chicago police officer shot them during an altercation Thursday night in Back of the Yards.
3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison. At about 9:12 p.m., three victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black Sedan fired shots, police said. A...
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
Stolen dogs reunited with owner in Chicago
A woman has been reunited with her two dogs after thieves climbed through her sunroof and took off in her car Thursday afternoon in the River North neighborhood.
Man, 23, shot in neck in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Campbell. At about 3:37 p.m., the 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. He was transported to the hospital...
Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage. The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct. At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once...
Director of CPD reform fired after sending email critical of Supt. Brown
Robert Boik, who has served in high-ranking civilian roles within the Chicago Police Department since 2016, was fired after sending an email criticizing Supt. David Brown’s decision to move 46 officers under Boik’s supervision, according to sources.
Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence
Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing.
Chicago's Muslim community concerned over killings in New Mexico
CHICAGO - Concern is growing among Muslim Americans as authorities investigate the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, Chicago's Muslim community is speaking out about safety as the manhunt for the killer or killers spreads nationwide. "It’s jarring any time something like this happens in our...
Panda Express donates $10k to Boys and Girls Club of Chicago
Panda Express isn't just dishing out amazing fried rice. The popular restaurant is filling the needs of Chicago kids as well with a $10,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago.
Longtime pen pal pays off for Frankfort woman after love story goes viral
Mackenzie Udani talks about her incredible love story that began seven years ago on Omegle and was cemented after a 3,000 mile journey to meet her longtime social media pen pal.
Chicago students raising money for Ukraine with world record attempt
Students spent hours Wednesday at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall building a mosaic out of cereal boxes designed to look like the Ukrainian flag.
