Boston, MA

boston.gov

Boston Retirement Board Meeting

IT Security - discussion only. Outstanding/Ongoing Investment Issues: John F. Kelly, Investment Analyst. Outstanding/Ongoing Financial Issues: Ellen M. McCarthy, Comptroller. Kathy Riley final valuation 01/01/2022-discussion only. Outstanding/Ongoing Operations Issues: Lauren Santillana, Interim Operations Officer. Operations Update. July 2022 payroll update – discussion only. Outstanding/Ongoing Legal Issues: Natacha Thomas, General...
BOSTON, MA
boston.gov

Orange Line Shutdown in Boston

The City of Boston is taking steps to mitigate the impacts of the MBTA’s upcoming Orange Line shutdown. Beginning August 19, 2022, the Orange Line will shut down for a month for safety repair work. The City of Boston is taking a cross-departmental approach while working closely with the MBTA, regional partners, and commuters. Our goal is to support immediate planning and ongoing monitoring of alternative shuttles and diversions.
BOSTON, MA

