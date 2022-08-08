The City of Boston is taking steps to mitigate the impacts of the MBTA’s upcoming Orange Line shutdown. Beginning August 19, 2022, the Orange Line will shut down for a month for safety repair work. The City of Boston is taking a cross-departmental approach while working closely with the MBTA, regional partners, and commuters. Our goal is to support immediate planning and ongoing monitoring of alternative shuttles and diversions.

