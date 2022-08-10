Read full article on original website
University of Tennessee - Knoxville welcomes more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this week. Some are looking forward to getting to know Knoxville better, like Isabella Wade, who is moving to the city from Memphis. "It just feels like home,"...
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
U.S. Tennessee Representative's daughter in intensive care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter had a horse-related accident on Friday, according to a Tweet by Burchett. Burchett said she has five broken ribs, a broken wrist and some internal injuries. The family is hoping she is released from intensive care soon. The Burchett family...
Mock election to give students in Tennessee a chance to cast ballots in gubernatorial race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most students in elementary, middle and high school are not eligible to vote in Tennessee's elections. However, they can still participate in the Tennessee Student Mock Election. The Secretary of State's Office opened registration for the election. It is meant to be an educational experience that...
Student speaks out for school policy, says it discriminates against cultural beliefs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was one of the first days of school when Avery Thrift, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy, felt once again frustrated. She said she looked at her friends around her as they had all gathered at the auditorium to listen to the annual speech on what rules and dress code to follow.
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Several East Tennessee students competing in Bassmaster High School National Championship
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee students are competing in the Bassmaster High School National Championship including fishers from the Alcoa Fishing Team and from Sevier County High School. In fifth place as of Friday afternoon are Ty Trentham and Chase Mccarter from Sevier County High School with...
Some East Tennessee school districts navigate staff shortages as new school year gets underway
TENNESSEE, USA — As the new school year gets underway, some districts are finding it harder to recruit and keep employees. School leaders say this is a nationwide trend and East Tennessee is not immune. "We're having trouble having applicants for what we call our classified positions, which are...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Nashville mayor and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.
'Stuck at school with no way home' | Monroe Co. parents frustrated over lack of school bus routes in school district
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Monroe County Board of Education held its usual meeting. This time though, several parents attended hoping they would address issues related to a lack of school bus routes. While there were some more bus contracts awarded, some routes still did not have drivers.
Rising prices could reduce value of teacher pay raises from new state education funding formula
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In April, Tennessee lawmakers passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) plan. It replaced a 30-year funding formula that was used to allocate funds for school districts across the state. Part of the new plan called for raises to teacher salaries. With every increase in...
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
tnAchieves needs around 1,400 more mentors in East Tennessee to help Class of 2023 transition into college life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps students navigate their new collegiate careers immediately after high school is searching for more mentors to volunteer in East Tennessee. They said around 1,400 more people are needed in the area. The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the...
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
VFL Allan Houston speaks at Alcoa Middle School
Allan Houston returned to East Tennessee to speak to students at Alcoa Middle School. He gave a speech on life and even played basketball for the kids.
UT College of Nursing getting $3.7 million grant to improve mental health care in rural communities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee College of Nursing said Tuesday they were given a $3.7 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to improve mental health care services available in rural communities. They said the grant would boost services available in rural communities with underrepresented...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
