Read full article on original website
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Charles City man faces vehicular homicide charges
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested following his involvement in a deadly crash late last month. Police say Timothy James Hoy, 58, was intoxicated on July 25 when he drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.
Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash
Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
KIMT
Rochester police release IDs of those arrested during drug raid at Motel 6
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
Victim Identified in Deadly Freeborn County Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Freeborn County has been identified. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of Albert Lea. The shooting took place at a residence south of Albert Lea on Tuesday afternoon. The...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea house fire leaves one man dead
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty almost four years after his arrest
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly four years after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty over an argument with his girlfriend that led to gunfire. James Comer Grant, 42 of Rochester, was charged in September 2018 with two counts of threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
KIMT
Seven arrested after rooms were searched at Rochester motel
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven people were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed at a Rochester motel Wednesday afternoon. The Rochester Police Department says “significant resources” were sent to Motel 6 around 4 pm to search five motel rooms. Police say the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Criminal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KAAL-TV
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
KAAL-TV
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July
(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
KIMT
Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision
GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified
(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Comments / 0