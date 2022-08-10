(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO