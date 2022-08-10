ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Accidents
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WILMINGTON, NC
onscene.tv

Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington

08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
WNCT

Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 25% contained

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Aug. 2 has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. Thursday morning, officials working on what is now called the Juniper Road Two Fire told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan it was now 25% contained. Crews have been working throughout to build […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Little River man dies in crash after hitting tree

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a crash Thursday night. Jason Stocks, 51, has died, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Highway 111 in Little River. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Stocks ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NHCSO reports phone outage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky. With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer in full swing Coastal Buds, knows how much kids love swimming, even at young ages. That’s why they held the iCan Swim camp from August 8-12 at Wilmington’s YWCA. Coastal B.U.D.S. (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) is an organization whose goal is to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

