ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Parents confront Mayor Schaaf at Oakland town hall meeting

OAKLAND (KPIX) - The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Mayor Libby Schaaf got underway Tuesday night. People raised concerns like affordable housing, illegal dumping, and violence but it was the fate of Parker Elementary School that lead to the most heated exchange."I just said it. What are you going to do to hold Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) accountable for assaulting parents and community. What do you mean you don't remember that simple question? That's absurd!" Joel Velasquez shouted at the Mayor. Velasquez is also running for an OUSD board seat in District 6. The Oakland resident was...
OAKLAND, CA
indybay.org

Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit

Today renowned civil rights lawyer John Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case of abortion rights protester Kareim McKnight. McKnight was injected with a sedative by an EMT after she and and another protester demonstrated against the anticipated Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade on June 13.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF assistant DA slams Brooke Jenkins in resignation letter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A now-former San Francisco assistant district attorney blasted SF DA Brooke Jenkins in a resignation letter Wednesday, saying the newly-appointed top prosecutor has skewed priorities. “I question our new leader’s priorities when adverse employment decisions are rendered, without explanation, to cement political power prior to an election in disregard to the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dublin, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Dublin, CA
Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up

Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Vice

Watch Residents In America's Most Expensive Zip Code Argue Against Affordable Housing

For years, the town of Atherton in California—located in the heart of Silicon Valley—has been an enclave for the wealthy. While it's not literally protected by gates, the municipality has long been criticized for using zoning laws to ensure it can "keep out anyone who is not wealthy or white," as one housing advocate told The Guardian in 2020. The end result is that it's consistently ranked as being the most expensive zip code in the U.S. to live in.
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin School Board#Trustee Megan Rouse
SFist

In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy

A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County

Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indiacurrents.com

Fremont Classical Dancer Named US Presidential Scholar

FREMONT, CA — Reva Srivastava is not your average college bound teen. She has a superpower almost as exciting as Ms. Marvel, perhaps even better. Reva is a Kathak dancer and was recently named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. “It was like, 6am in the morning,”...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
sanleandronext.com

72-Unit Affordable Housing Project Slated for 15101 Washington Avenue

In July, 2021, the San Leandro City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $7 million in public affordable housing dollars toward a forthcoming residential development project at 15101 Washington Avenue, near Greenhouse Marketplace. Known as Washington Avenue Apartments, the project is being developed by Abode Communities, which was selected by...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Mt. Diablo Unified students return to school

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – It’s back-to-school for kids in the Mount Diablo Unified School District. Summer will officially be over when that first bell rings today.  Masks remain optional, however, their use is recommended in indoor settings. At-home COVID-19 test kits are available if needed. But students are back in the classroom, learning and living their […]
DIABLO, CA
indybay.org

Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza

While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

SJSU to offer five online undergrad degree programs

(BCN) — Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors. The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree. “Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community college students the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy