Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
calmatters.network
Parole hearing next week for man convicted in 2011 of torturing teen in case with Pleasanton ties
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is urging community members to attend a court hearing next week in Sacramento that will determine if a man convicted in 2011 of torturing and beating a teenage boy in Tracy will be granted parole. Anthony Vincent Waiters, a former football coach...
calmatters.network
East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police
Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, and incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza and San Jose fire captain Bien Doan for District 7. Roughly a dozen residents attended the in-person event.
calmatters.network
Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday
A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency’s website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
calmatters.network
Elderly man targeted in another 'roadside jewelry' robbery attempt
A man in his 80s and the bystander who tried to help him were targeted in a brazen robbery attempt and assault with a vehicle at Palo Alto’s Charleston Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The reported crime, in which a person tries to slip a piece of...
calmatters.network
Robber snatches keys from apartment building worker in come-from-behind attack
Police are looking for a man who shoved an employee of an apartment building in Palo Alto against a door before fleeing with her work keys on Tuesday morning. The man had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon. The robbery, which took place at an apartment building in the...
calmatters.network
As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols
Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto’s animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
calmatters.network
News Digest: Candidacy deadline is here | Pleasanton Reads needs volunteers | Alameda CTC bond sale
The initial deadline for candidates to qualify for Tri-Valley ballots for the Nov. 8 general election expires this Friday — although the timeframe is extended to next Wednesday (Aug. 17) in any race where an eligible incumbent chooses not to file for re-election. Positions up for grabs this fall...
calmatters.network
Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?
For years, the idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these...
calmatters.network
Candidate lists set for many Tri-Valley elections; PUSD, Dublin council among those with extensions
Pleasanton will have contested races for both City Council seats and at least one school board spot, while Mayor Karla Brown is unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election, as the initial candidacy deadline passed on Friday afternoon. The filing period has been extended until next Wednesday for both Pleasanton...
calmatters.network
Ex-PUSD trustee Jamie Yee bidding for Pleasanton City Council District 3
Former Pleasanton school board trustee Jamie Yee has announced that she will be running for the City Council District 3 seat on the ballot this November. Yee’s goals, if elected, would be to increase transparency in the council and to maintain the quality of life and character of Pleasanton, according to her campaign launch statement.
calmatters.network
Livermore: State Attorney General backs city in call for expedited review of Eden Housing appeal
California Attorney General Rob Bonta began the process of filing an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the pending appeal challenging its approval of the Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
calmatters.network
Palo Alto prepares for key decisions on fiber expansion
As Palo Alto embarks on its ambitious journey to build a citywide fiber network that delivers high-speed internet to every neighborhood, new survey results and financial projections for the proposed system are giving city leaders loads of reasons for both hope and anxiety. On the bright side, there is the...
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Project Homekey update; funds for Boulware Park art installation
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 15. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider a proposal to rezone a commercial site at 800 San Antonio Road to allow construction of a five-story building with 75 condominiums. It also will consider a zone change to allow replacement of non-complying floor area at a commercial building at 616 Ramona St.; and hear an update about Project Homekey and the city’s plan to build a transitional-housing complex at 1237 San Antonio Road. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
calmatters.network
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period
Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as “zero” period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can’t be used to calculate a school’s average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
calmatters.network
Seniors Series: The aviation experience of a lifetime
It may have taken until retirement, but Pleasanton’s T.J. McGrath finally knocked one longstanding item off his bucket list last month. The Foothill Knolls resident, joined by his college dorm-mate Wayne Myers, himself a former Pleasanton man, attended the famed EAA AirVenture Oshkosh — fulfilling a promise they made to each other some 50 years earlier.
calmatters.network
What a Week: My latest documentary watch, 'Dublin: The Making of a City'
There’s a new documentary just released by the city of Dublin chronicling the community’s incorporation 40 years ago and evolution since. Of course I was drawn to watch it, as a fan of local history and film. I don’t watch as many documentary features as I used to...
calmatters.network
After last-second compromise, business tax lands on Palo Alto ballot
Palo Alto voters will have a chance in November to approve a business tax, though the measure they’ll be considering will be far more modest than the one that the City Council was contemplating just days ago. The City Council voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to approve a measure...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton school board to review budget update that includes $14M+ in new state funding
The Pleasanton school board will be receiving an update on its 2022-23 budget this Thursday, which includes $14.35 million in new combined funding coming in from the recently enacted state budget. The board approved the district budget for the new school year during its June 23 meeting — one week...
calmatters.network
What's going on at Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley?
Seniors in and around Pleasanton will no longer have access to select cornerstone services after the recent elimination of a key initiative at the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley — the Friendly Visiting Program. The discontinuation of the popular volunteer service came as a shock to many and...
