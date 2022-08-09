A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 15. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider a proposal to rezone a commercial site at 800 San Antonio Road to allow construction of a five-story building with 75 condominiums. It also will consider a zone change to allow replacement of non-complying floor area at a commercial building at 616 Ramona St.; and hear an update about Project Homekey and the city’s plan to build a transitional-housing complex at 1237 San Antonio Road. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO