Palo Alto, CA

East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police

Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, and incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza and San Jose fire captain Bien Doan for District 7. Roughly a dozen residents attended the in-person event.
SAN JOSE, CA
Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday

A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency’s website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
STANFORD, CA
As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols

Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto’s animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
PALO ALTO, CA
Ex-PUSD trustee Jamie Yee bidding for Pleasanton City Council District 3

Former Pleasanton school board trustee Jamie Yee has announced that she will be running for the City Council District 3 seat on the ballot this November. Yee’s goals, if elected, would be to increase transparency in the council and to maintain the quality of life and character of Pleasanton, according to her campaign launch statement.
PLEASANTON, CA
Livermore: State Attorney General backs city in call for expedited review of Eden Housing appeal

California Attorney General Rob Bonta began the process of filing an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the pending appeal challenging its approval of the Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
LIVERMORE, CA
Palo Alto prepares for key decisions on fiber expansion

As Palo Alto embarks on its ambitious journey to build a citywide fiber network that delivers high-speed internet to every neighborhood, new survey results and financial projections for the proposed system are giving city leaders loads of reasons for both hope and anxiety. On the bright side, there is the...
PALO ALTO, CA
PUBLIC AGENDA: Project Homekey update; funds for Boulware Park art installation

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 15. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider a proposal to rezone a commercial site at 800 San Antonio Road to allow construction of a five-story building with 75 condominiums. It also will consider a zone change to allow replacement of non-complying floor area at a commercial building at 616 Ramona St.; and hear an update about Project Homekey and the city’s plan to build a transitional-housing complex at 1237 San Antonio Road. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period

Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as “zero” period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can’t be used to calculate a school’s average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
PALO ALTO, CA
Seniors Series: The aviation experience of a lifetime

It may have taken until retirement, but Pleasanton’s T.J. McGrath finally knocked one longstanding item off his bucket list last month. The Foothill Knolls resident, joined by his college dorm-mate Wayne Myers, himself a former Pleasanton man, attended the famed EAA AirVenture Oshkosh — fulfilling a promise they made to each other some 50 years earlier.
PLEASANTON, CA
After last-second compromise, business tax lands on Palo Alto ballot

Palo Alto voters will have a chance in November to approve a business tax, though the measure they’ll be considering will be far more modest than the one that the City Council was contemplating just days ago. The City Council voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to approve a measure...
PALO ALTO, CA
What's going on at Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley?

Seniors in and around Pleasanton will no longer have access to select cornerstone services after the recent elimination of a key initiative at the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley — the Friendly Visiting Program. The discontinuation of the popular volunteer service came as a shock to many and...
PLEASANTON, CA

