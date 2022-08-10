Read full article on original website
Cell phone policy for Bay District Schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us take our cell phone everywhere we go, but your child may have to put that phone away while at school. While state law allows cell phones on campus, Bay District School administrators say there are still rules that must be followed. “State...
Hometown hero’s foundation holds annual backpack drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Win Within’s third annual back-to-school backpack drive was held at Rosenwald High School Saturday morning. Win Within Founder Janarius Robinson is a Bay County native and a Minnesota Vikings NFL player. He had a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, so he...
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
Tips for making affordable and healthy school lunches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The time and planning it takes to put together a school lunch may have you tempted to send your kid off with lunch money. “The thing about lunch, you want them to have the energy to get through the rest of the day,” Marcia Pell, a registered dietitian nutritionist, said.
Restoration efforts underway for local historic landmark Governor Stone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history is getting a new lease on life... The Governor Stone - a nearly 150-year-old schooner - was an iconic sight in the St. Andrews Marina for years. That was until 2018 when the vessel fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds. Sunk three times before, the boat has a story filled with resilience and perseverance. But the damage from the storm may be the vessel’s greatest hardship yet. The friends of the Governor Stone are now working to bring it back to life for the fourth time.
OneBlood urging local community members to donate blood due to the shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood donations typically go down in the summertime, because more people are taking vacations or they’re out of their normal routine. But it’s also a time when more blood is needed. One organization says right now there is an urgent need for blood...
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
Local nonprofit hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Save the Closet in Panama City Beach isn’t new to helping communities in need. The nonprofit has helped more than 13,000 people in five states since it started back in 2018. Save the Closet is now accepting clothing donations for flood victims in...
Southern Soul Music Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City community gathered in Callaway this afternoon to get down to some soul music. The Southern Soul Music Festival is the first of what event officials hope to become an annual event for the area. Artists from all over and local artists gathered to...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking different stance on Baker Act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is re-evaluating how its deputies employ the Florida Baker Act. It permits law enforcement to commit someone to a receiving center if they appear to be a threat to themselves or others. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is digging...
Marlins working towards start of 2022 volleyball seaosn
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold volleyball team is busy working towards the start of the 2022 season. Coach Danielle Hayes going into her third season at the helm there and working to improve upon a 13-14 season of a year ago. The Marlins with just two seniors on board this season, so once again they’ll have to rely on a young group of players coming up. With less than two weeks to go before the season, Coach Hayes knows she still has her work cut out for her but is confident here young players will step up. “Overall I feel like we’ve got some really good returners coming up through.” says coach Hayes. “We’re a very young team, so we had a really productive summer, kind of getting our freshman, sophomores, up to pace on what our upper classmen have been taught the past couple of years. We’re definitely still rebuilding, and we’re excited about our future. And we have the potential to have a very successful season this year, even with a young team.”
Softball league coming to Frank Brown Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department invites you out for softball. They are offering three different softball leagues currently. The girl’s league will cover ages 8-13 and will be broken up in two divisions. Division three will have girl’s aged 8-10 and...
County responds to FBI search warrant
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are speaking out after an FBI search warrant was released to the public. The warrant states that several prominent local leaders accepted things of value from GAC, a local construction company, in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018. GAC was owned by former House Speaker Allan […]
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
The Panama City Police Department gets a new ride
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are adding some new wheels to their fleet and it’s not your typical patrol car. This cart is the department’s new way of patrolling in downtown Panama City and St. Andrews. The electric patrol vehicle is outfitted with lights and...
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-car crash near Amarillo, Texas. At approximately 9:40 am Thursday, authorities report that a semi-truck veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Sonny Reynolds of Panama City, who was driving a U-Haul box truck. A pickup truck traveling behind Reynolds hit the box truck. Upon impact, both the semi-truck and the box truck caught on fire.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
