Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
WATE
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
wvlt.tv
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
wvlt.tv
English Mountain residents fightfor clean water in Sevier County
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Experts say money and additional grant funding can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
19 - Walker Merrill
Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6. Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 16 hours...
wvlt.tv
Two Sevier Co. students finish fourth in national fishing championship
Deputy Lydia Sharp was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May. The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing. Coach Josh Heupel breaks down position battles following second scrimmage. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Huntsville Restaurant Week Kicks Off
The ABLE Project is aimed at improving personal and professional accountability among law enforcement. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than...
wvlt.tv
Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weekend comes to a close with a few clouds this evening, but overall not bad as temperatures hold in the 70s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
wvlt.tv
18 - Javontez Spraggins
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing. KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability. Updated: 17 hours ago. The ABLE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Experts say money and additional grant funding can help solve many issues across the state. Deadly section of Chapman Highway receiving changes, TDOT says. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced plans to add turn lanes...
wvlt.tv
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 7...
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
The East Tennesseans said the diverse fisheries in the region prepared them well for their first tournament at Lake Hartwell. The Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said that the vibrancy on campus felt different this year. Updated: 3 hours ago. The investigation is being led by the KPD...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
wvlt.tv
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
WATE
One dead after shooting at Bebo’s Café in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday. Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café at 8111 Gleason Drive. The officers arrived at the scene and found two people injured by the shooting.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Comments / 1