OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."

