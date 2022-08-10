Read full article on original website
Veterans group files lawsuit over ODVA commissioner replacement
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — There's now a another lawsuit related to Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R-Okla.) removal of two commissioners from Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs' governing board. The Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart is suing after Gov. Stitt designated a replacement, Robert Allen, for one of...
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Is the state ready for influx of expectant mothers?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The near-total abortion ban in Oklahoma is highlighting another issue: the lack of resources available to help support expectant mothers having and raising a child. Birthright of Tulsa had 1,400 visits last year and is bracing to potentially have even more. “There’s nobody that’s paying...
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
Oklahoma City police send son of fallen officer off to school in style
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department helped send the son of a fallen officer to school in style this week. Kaden Dragus, the son of fallen officer Jonathan Dragus, began his senior year of high school this week. Several officers lined up to greet Dragus and...
Oklahoma City named the 8th best city in the United States for barbecue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City residents don't need to go far to find some great barbecue. A new report from real estate company Clever found that Oklahoma City is the eighth-best city in the United States for barbeque. "Oklahoma City's BBQ scene extends far beyond simple affordability," Clever's...
Ways to save for your education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."
State Chamber holds "Meet the Candidates" ahead of primary runoff elections
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With primary runoff elections a week and a half away, the State Chamber PAC held a virtual "Meet the Candidates" session on Friday, to talk about economic issues impacting Oklahomans. Chad Warmington, the State Chamber CEO and President, focused on questions that covered improvements...
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
Governor Stitt announces departure of Secretary of Energy and Environment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Secretary of Energy Environment, Ken Wagner, has submitted his resignation. The resignation of Wagner will go into effect as of Sept. 3, 2022. "Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state through his remarkable leadership and...
District Attorney for Pottawatomie, Lincoln Counties issues letter of resignation
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A letter of resignation made its way to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk on Friday from District Attorney for District 23, Allan Grubb. Grubb, the now former District Attorney for District 23, Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties, issued his letter of resignation to Stitt on Friday. In...
Suspect shot following hostage situation overnight in northeast OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man in the hospital overnight. Officials say the incident occurred near N Lincoln Blvd at NE 34th St in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports show officers were initially told it was a domestic dispute that escalated into a...
Changes in OKC real estate market indicate a 'cool down' in home sales
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Signs of change are coming to the Oklahoma City real estate market, with experts seeing a slight cooldown in home sales. Experts told Fox 25 they have seen a large number of houses in the metro hit the market this summer, and they say this is a good thing for both buyers and sellers.
Rachael Zion Clay arrested after shooting, barricading incident in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — 36-year-old Rachael Zion Clay has been taken into custody after law enforcement says she barricaded herself in a patrol vehicle on Friday afternoon after she allegedly shot both a deputy and a civilian. She is being held at the Grady County Jail. The Grady County...
Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
Donate Blood and Win a Car at This OBI Event
A huge, life-saving event is happening this weekend. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive, but it's not your typical event. Carson Cunningham, with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, joined Living Oklahoma and shares how one lucky Oklahoman will walk away with a brand new car, plus there are lots of other prizes you could win too.
Meeker ranch providing animal therapy needs help during drought and inflation
Meeker, Okla. (KOKH) — A ranch in Meeker that offers animal therapy says now they need your help. They say a drought and the cost of hay is making it harder to feed their animals. Singing Grace Ranch is a Christian non-profit offering therapy to humans and animals. "All...
"A blessing:" OKCPS holds 2nd back-to-school bash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On the morning of August 13, Oklahoma City parents who felt unprepared for this school year got just what they needed. Not to mention, it was all in one place. A Fox 25 crew stopped by the 2nd Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) back-to-school bash.
Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
Medical Examiner report: Man found in Shawnee last year died by suicide
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for a body found in Shawnee last year. The body was later identified as John Ayers, a 64-year-old man who had been missing since 2015. Ayers arrived at the Medical Examiner's office sealed in a body...
