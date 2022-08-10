ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Veterans group files lawsuit over ODVA commissioner replacement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — There's now a another lawsuit related to Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R-Okla.) removal of two commissioners from Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs' governing board. The Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart is suing after Gov. Stitt designated a replacement, Robert Allen, for one of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Cleveland County, OK
Government
okcfox.com

Ways to save for your education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

State Chamber holds "Meet the Candidates" ahead of primary runoff elections

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With primary runoff elections a week and a half away, the State Chamber PAC held a virtual "Meet the Candidates" session on Friday, to talk about economic issues impacting Oklahomans. Chad Warmington, the State Chamber CEO and President, focused on questions that covered improvements...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Brown
okcfox.com

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Suspect shot following hostage situation overnight in northeast OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man in the hospital overnight. Officials say the incident occurred near N Lincoln Blvd at NE 34th St in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports show officers were initially told it was a domestic dispute that escalated into a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#State Supreme Court#Lawsuits#Pike Off#The State Supreme
okcfox.com

Changes in OKC real estate market indicate a 'cool down' in home sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Signs of change are coming to the Oklahoma City real estate market, with experts seeing a slight cooldown in home sales. Experts told Fox 25 they have seen a large number of houses in the metro hit the market this summer, and they say this is a good thing for both buyers and sellers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
okcfox.com

Donate Blood and Win a Car at This OBI Event

A huge, life-saving event is happening this weekend. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive, but it's not your typical event. Carson Cunningham, with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, joined Living Oklahoma and shares how one lucky Oklahoman will walk away with a brand new car, plus there are lots of other prizes you could win too.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
okcfox.com

"A blessing:" OKCPS holds 2nd back-to-school bash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On the morning of August 13, Oklahoma City parents who felt unprepared for this school year got just what they needed. Not to mention, it was all in one place. A Fox 25 crew stopped by the 2nd Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) back-to-school bash.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy