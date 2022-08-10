Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.
Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according to the program.
The program said construction schedules may change without notice.
