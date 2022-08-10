Read full article on original website
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Harriet Jordan Souder, 100, Fort Madison
Harriet Jordan Souder, 100, of Fort Madison, IA, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Keokuk passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born on March 10, 1922 in Bruce, Wisconsin to George and Lillian Young Jordan. On July 18, 1945 she married Walter Souder in Davenport, IA; he preceded her in death on January 25, 1997. Harriet was an art teacher and retired in 1979 after over thirty years of service. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Keokuk, the Keossippi Kickers, “The Tribe” Felters, a bridge and book club in Keokuk and volunteered at the Keokuk Art Center.
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - James Stephen Denning, 98, Houghton
James Stephen Denning, 98, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Savannah Heights Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on August 3, 1924, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, the son of Joe and Nellie (Freesmeier) Denning. On April 3, 1945, he married Majorie Stenger in Fort Madison. Together, they had three children: Tim, Monica and Mike. Marjorie passed away in 1950 shortly after the birth of their son, Mike. The following year, Jim married Marjorie’s sister, Eileen Stenger, on April 7, 1951 and they had seven children.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
FM girls coach Sargent dies Thursday
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison head girls varsity basketball coach Tony Sargent died Thursday after a sudden illness Tuesday. Sargent was the head coach of the Lady Hounds for the past three years after coming over from Central Lee High School. The Fort Madison School District released a statement Friday...
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
Lee County couple plead guilty to animal neglect
Lee County, IA- A Lee County couple have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect following an investigation that led to hundreds of animals being seized from their property. TV Station KHQA reports that David and Gina Sams of Argyle, both plead guilty to four counts of animal neglect,...
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
Aquatic Center announces end-of-season hours
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up yet another fun and safe summer with the Muscatine Aquatic Center adjusting operating hours in August and September to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. The Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce open hours as follows:. August...
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
Washington County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Vehicle in Riverside
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being out with a stolen vehicle along Highway 22 in Riverside at 12:30 am on Thursday. Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested, and a stolen Microsoft Tablet was found after a search of the car. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
