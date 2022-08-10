ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Saka Baba wins US Women's Amateur in blowout

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay.
Hit-and-run on Chicago street leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

CHICAGO (AP) — Three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street early Sunday, police said. A sedan hit the four males around 5 a.m. on the city's South Side and then drove away, Chicago police said. No one was in custody, police said.
