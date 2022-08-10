ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle

UPDATE, 9:58 a.m.: Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Chavis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense). Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. ORIGINAL...
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
Mayor Broome announces new bicycle lanes on Hyacinth Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces bicycle lanes for Hyacinth Avenue. Mayor Broome, along with District 12 Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, state representative Barbara Freiberg, representatives of Bike Baton Rouge, and the Southside Civic Association will acknowledge the completion of the nearly two mile bike lanes on Hyacinth Avenue.
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
