Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
brproud.com
One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
brproud.com
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Vacant home in N. Sherwood Forest area decimated by Sunday afternoon blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (August 14) when firefighters were called to a blaze in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a home with its attic in flames. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the vacant...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open along I-10 East at Whiskey Bay Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 8:19 p.m. Sunday (August 14), all lanes are open along I-10 East on the Whiskey Bay Bridge, and congestion remains minimal. Earlier in the evening, the right lane was blocked due to...
brproud.com
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
UPDATE, 9:58 a.m.: Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Chavis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense). Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. ORIGINAL...
wbrz.com
One person dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. Police told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
brproud.com
One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Intoxicated driver pulled from overturned truck on Rieger Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported crash involving a truck. The crash took place in the 10000 block of Rieger Rd. late Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a large overturned truck with someone stuck inside. EBRSO says,...
brproud.com
1 injured in Plaquemine shooting Friday, Iberville sheriff’s office investigating
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Plaquemine. According to the sheriff’s office, a funeral for a murdered Baton Rouge victim was taking place on the corner of Highway 77 and Talbot Drive when shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. A male victim was injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to collision on Evangeline Street at E. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a collision occurred on Evangeline Street at East Brookstown Drive Wednesday (August 10) evening. As of 4:42 p.m., Baton Rouge Police are responding to the incident and there may be traffic congestion in the area. Drivers should use caution or...
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
brproud.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
brproud.com
Mayor Broome announces new bicycle lanes on Hyacinth Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces bicycle lanes for Hyacinth Avenue. Mayor Broome, along with District 12 Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, state representative Barbara Freiberg, representatives of Bike Baton Rouge, and the Southside Civic Association will acknowledge the completion of the nearly two mile bike lanes on Hyacinth Avenue.
WAFB.com
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
brproud.com
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
Comments / 0