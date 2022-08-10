Email alleges ABC-7 guest violated court order in alleged Walmart shooter’s case

EL PASO, Texas -- An email sent to various local newsrooms claimed an ABC-7 guest violated a gag order placed by the 409th District Court.

Former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez was part of ABC-7's Aug. 3rd coverage and was criticized by their statements during our newscasts.

The sender mentioned it filed complaints with the state bar.

During the Aug. 3 coverage Enriquez explained why it would be unlikely for the District Attorney's office to seek the death penalty if a federal court had already sentenced him to death.

"The goal is to do it once and not put the community or these victims through again. He can only get the death penalty once," Enriquez said.

Enriquez who said she was a prosecutor on the August 3rd case, now works in the public defenders' office. She also mentioned she is not involved with the case anymore.

The emailer contends that our interview violated the gag order issued last month by El Paso District Court Judge Sam Medrano. He is currently presiding over the Walmart shooting case.

ABC-7 spoke with former District Judge Luis Aguilar to get his opinion on whether the complaints from the person who sent the email had merit.

"The main purpose of a gag order is to ensure that defendant gets a fair trial," Aguilar mentioned. "I want to add that this particular gag order issued by Judge Sam Medrano is particularly well written and precise. It tells you exactly who's involved and what you can and cannot do, he added."

ABC-7 confirmed the message was sent from the email account of Rosa Maria Valdez, she is the widow of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Gerhard Hoffman. The email was signed by one of the victim's sons, Alexander Hoffman.

She told ABC-7 she did not send the email but, it was possible one of her two sons had. We asked to speak to her son and she told us he was not available.

