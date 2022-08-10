LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Some Central Texas school districts are making progress hiring educators ahead of the first day of school, but vacancies remain. Teacher retirements and attrition rates have risen in recent years, leading to thousands of positions in Texas needing to be filled ahead of the school year. Studies show stress from the pandemic, being underpaid, and political issues are some reasons for this teacher shortage, so many Central Texas schools worked to fix those issues ahead of recruiting.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO