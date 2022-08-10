Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
WLOS.com
Teachers concerned over shortage, almost 6,000 openings across North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, less teachers will join them this year. With nearly 6,000 teacher openings across North Carolina, educators express concern about staff shortages. In Eastern North Carolina alone, there are more than 300 teacher vacancies, and that number...
WLOS.com
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
WLOS.com
Public hearing to discuss expansion bids for hospital care in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing was held Friday morning on the AB Tech campus in Asheville to discuss the bids from three local hospitals to expand in Buncombe County. HCA Healthcare, Novant Health and AdventHealth have applied to build the beds and filed certificates of need...
WLOS.com
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WLOS.com
WCU starts welcoming students back to campus, celebrates largest freshman class ever
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is welcoming its first group of students to campus this weekend for the 2022 fall semester. Friday, Aug. 12 was move-in day for about 500 student-athletes and the university's band. By next Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone will be back on campus. The...
WLOS.com
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
WLOS.com
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
WLOS.com
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
WLOS.com
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
WLOS.com
Battle over beds: Dozens weigh in on which hospital they think is best fit for WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing for three hospital proposals in Western North Carolina was held Friday morning. Mission Health, AdventHealth and Novant Health have applied to fill the need for 67 additional acute care beds. “The need for a community hospital is greatly needed, and I urge...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas
This episode takes us to the North Carolina mountain town of Brevard, visiting a little place that plays a big part in honoring those who have donned a uniform in service to our country. Welcome to the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas. Founded in 2016, this museum was created...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
WLOS.com
Asheville merchants push back on city's proposal to add bike lanes on Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville merchants are pushing back on the city’s proposal to eliminate one of two southbound traffic lanes and add bike lanes in each direction on Biltmore Avenue. A city report on the proposal stated Friday, Aug. 12, as decision day for the city...
WLOS.com
North Buncombe preparing for 2022 with third head coach in last 13 months
Weaverville — (WLOS) The North Buncombe Blackhawks upperclassmen have seen them come and go. Last August Brandon Allen abruptly announced his departure from the school to take a teaching position in Haywood County. Zach Shook took over as the interim head coach, but was not retained after NBHS finished 0-8.
WLOS.com
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
WLOS.com
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
WLOS.com
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
WLOS.com
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
