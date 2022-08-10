ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Teachers concerned over shortage, almost 6,000 openings across North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, less teachers will join them this year. With nearly 6,000 teacher openings across North Carolina, educators express concern about staff shortages. In Eastern North Carolina alone, there are more than 300 teacher vacancies, and that number...
EDUCATION
WLOS.com

Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Education
WLOS.com

NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#School Districts#Wnc#Western#Henderson County Schools#Mcdowell County Schools
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Longevity
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas

This episode takes us to the North Carolina mountain town of Brevard, visiting a little place that plays a big part in honoring those who have donned a uniform in service to our country. Welcome to the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas. Founded in 2016, this museum was created...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
SPRUCE PINE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy