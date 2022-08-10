Read full article on original website
Central Pa. nursing home workers frustrated over lack of transparency regarding $600 million state funding
YORK, Pa. — Tyreika Tate has been in the nursing home industry for over 30 years and says the job has become overwhelming. "On numerous occasions, I’ve had to work 12-hour shifts to make sure that the residents get their food, clean up behind them, and take care of the rest of my duties," said Tate.
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Fetterman plans 'raw' remarks in return to PA Senate race
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests. Fetterman...
Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
Canadian man pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy that affected multiple Central Pa. residents
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday William Nneji, 55, of Canada and Nigeria, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Nneji, who is a former MoneyGram and Western Union agent,...
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County...
Study finds Pennsylvanians get more than 4 robocalls per day | FOX43 Finds Out
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More often than not when your phone rings, the call is a waste of your time. According to Truecaller, about 60% of all phone calls are robocalls, spam, or some sort of scam. Here in Pennsylvania, we have the highest rate of those spam calls in...
Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with Jan. 6 panel
Pennsylvania's Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to...
Wolf Administration encourages back-to-school vaccinations
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With back-to-school just around the corner, state officials are reminding families to ensure their kids are immunized. Vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles and whooping cough, are still common in the commonwealth. State officials say that vaccination is a crucial step to keep kids...
Scammers posing as local fire companies is the newest scam sweeping southcentral Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local fire companies across the Midstate are warning of a new scam. Many fire companies, including Union Deposit, Lancaster Township, and Rheems Fire Departments have posted announcements on their Facebook pages warning residents of the new scam. Typically, the potential victim will receive a text message...
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
Pennsylvania's PUC warns of increases in electric energy pricing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) advised customers on Wednesday that several major electric generating utilities will raise prices on Sep. 1. The commission recommends that residents should explore ways to manage their utility expenses, including utilizing energy efficiency and conservation measures, closely monitoring electric bills,...
Philadelphia judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges in crash that killed two Pa. troopers
A Philadelphia judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman who struck and killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in March of 2022. The crash occurred on Interstate 95, troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were struck and killed in the crash, as well as pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras.
As COVID-19 changes, so does the information you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As COVID-19 lingers in the backdrop of everyday life, the virus continues to mutate. Pennsylvania is averaging around 3,000 cases a day, which is actually more than this time last year. FOX43 asked Infectious Disease expert Dr. John Goldman from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center about...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his cellphone one day after Mar-a-Lago raid
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania's 10th District says the FBI has confiscated his cellphone, according to FOX News. In a statement, Perry told FOX that while traveling with his family earlier Tuesday, he was approached by three FBI agents who gave him a warrant and requested he turned over his cellphone.
As the school year approaches, what can parents expect?
YORK, Pa. — The new school year is just a few weeks away, and with that comes concerns from parents about what they can expect for their kids. School officials are saying parents and students can expect a better school year. “Almost every school leader that I know and...
All 10 fire victims died of smoke inhalation in Pennsylvania fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday. Autopsies were completed Saturday and Sunday on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne County coroner’s office. A ruling on the manner of death for all 10 — classifying the deaths as accidents or homicides, for example — is pending the results of the state police investigation into the fire, officials said.
How to avoid concert ticket scams
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With concerts officially back in America, so are concert ticket scams. Recent reports to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker show that scammers are preying on concertgoers by imitating popular ticket seller Ticketmaster. Here's how the scam works, the scam website will present itself very...
Fitting your workout in | Coaching You
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We all know we need to exercise, but we also all know that it can be difficult to make, and find the time to do so. Now in last month's segment, Life Coach Liz Reihm spoke about the importance of exercise, but several viewers reached out to her asking for some tips on how exactly to fit exercise into their days. After all, it's hard to create a new habit.
