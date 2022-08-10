ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fetterman plans 'raw' remarks in return to PA Senate race

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests. Fetterman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
FOX 43

2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with Jan. 6 panel

Pennsylvania's Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Wolf Administration encourages back-to-school vaccinations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With back-to-school just around the corner, state officials are reminding families to ensure their kids are immunized. Vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles and whooping cough, are still common in the commonwealth. State officials say that vaccination is a crucial step to keep kids...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
United States Navy
Health
Politics
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's PUC warns of increases in electric energy pricing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) advised customers on Wednesday that several major electric generating utilities will raise prices on Sep. 1. The commission recommends that residents should explore ways to manage their utility expenses, including utilizing energy efficiency and conservation measures, closely monitoring electric bills,...
FOX 43

As COVID-19 changes, so does the information you need to know

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As COVID-19 lingers in the backdrop of everyday life, the virus continues to mutate. Pennsylvania is averaging around 3,000 cases a day, which is actually more than this time last year. FOX43 asked Infectious Disease expert Dr. John Goldman from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center about...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

All 10 fire victims died of smoke inhalation in Pennsylvania fire: coroner

NESCOPECK, Pa. — All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday. Autopsies were completed Saturday and Sunday on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne County coroner’s office. A ruling on the manner of death for all 10 — classifying the deaths as accidents or homicides, for example — is pending the results of the state police investigation into the fire, officials said.
NESCOPECK, PA
FOX 43

How to avoid concert ticket scams

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With concerts officially back in America, so are concert ticket scams. Recent reports to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker show that scammers are preying on concertgoers by imitating popular ticket seller Ticketmaster. Here's how the scam works, the scam website will present itself very...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fitting your workout in | Coaching You

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We all know we need to exercise, but we also all know that it can be difficult to make, and find the time to do so. Now in last month's segment, Life Coach Liz Reihm spoke about the importance of exercise, but several viewers reached out to her asking for some tips on how exactly to fit exercise into their days. After all, it's hard to create a new habit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

