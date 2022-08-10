Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Meteor potentially causes boom that rattles Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY — A large boom was heard, and felt, by people all over the Salt Lake Valley and beyond on Saturday morning. The intensity of the noise led to many thinking it was an earthquake of some sort. It has since been confirmed that the cause of the boom was a meteor.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah little league team makes World Series for the first time ever
SANTA CLARA, Utah – The Snow Canyon All-Stars punched their ticket into the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Utah team defeated Nevada 7-3 on Friday in the Mountain Region title game. Kolby Lameroux had a three-run home run to give Snow Canyon the lead. Lameroux’s hits...
Comments / 0