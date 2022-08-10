ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah little league team makes World Series for the first time ever

SANTA CLARA, Utah – The Snow Canyon All-Stars punched their ticket into the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Utah team defeated Nevada 7-3 on Friday in the Mountain Region title game. Kolby Lameroux had a three-run home run to give Snow Canyon the lead. Lameroux’s hits...
