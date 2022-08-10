Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: High-scoring Canadian guard moves to super league
A talented yet underrated guard out of Canada who has reportedly received interest from Syracuse basketball is transferring to a prep-school team that will compete in the premier high-school hoops conference in the upcoming season. Per his Twitter page, 2024 guard Keenan Emmanuel will play in the 2022-23 stanza for...
Syracuse Basketball: Not feeling great that SU will make 4-star PG’s list cut
Fast-rising 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson, a four-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, plans to trim down his list of remaining contenders in the “coming days,” according to a report from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who earned a flood of praise...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse starting ‘to be really active’ with 5-star big man
About a year ago at the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, Syracuse basketball coaches made their first scholarship offer to a high-school prospect in the rising-junior cycle, and that player is 2024 five-star big man Donnie Freeman. By all accounts, according to a variety of media reports in recent months,...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report
Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
tncontentexchange.com
Tommy DeVito: A look at the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is a transfer from Syracuse. DeVito's hometown is Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mylittlefalls.com
Debora M. Edick 1957 – 2022
Miss Debora M. Edick, 65, of Military Road, Dolgeville, New York, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown with her mom, sister, and brother-in-law by her side, following a brief illness. Debbie was born on July 13, 1957, in Little Falls, NY. She was the daughter...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards
I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
cnyhomepage.com
Unadilla ready for racing after passing of founder Ward Robinson
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Professional motocross has a long history in Upstate New York, in fact longer than there has been a professional motocross racing circuit. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Circuit is celebrating its 50th year this race season, and in doing so is making its way to the “grandad” of courses in the United States, Unadilla.
cnyhomepage.com
‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday,...
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
WKTV
Shooting event to raise money
Westmoreland, N.Y.--The New York Mills Sportsmen's Association will be holding their 2nd annual 100 Bird Shoot next Sunday. The event will raise money for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation, which assists cancer patients in need in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Onondaga Counties. Kurt Carson, the group's president, says that the...
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
