Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO