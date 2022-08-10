ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride

PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
PADUCAH, KY
spectrumnews1.com

‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County sweeps Paducah Tilghman Invitational

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's boys and girls golf teams swept this year's Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday. The Marshals boys finished with a team 298, while the girls team shot a 291. Trinity Beth won medalist honors with a 65. On the boys side, St. Mary's Aiden Hahn shot...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP is Conducting a Murder Investigation in Webster County

DIXON, KY – On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m. 47-year-old William Brian Virgin of Dixon, KY contacted Webster County Dispatch and reported that he had strangled his girlfriend and she was dead. Units arrived on the scene and confirmed the death of Heather Davidson, age 32, of Dixon, KY. The Webster County Sheriff's Office requested Kentucky State Police to conduct the investigation.
DIXON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
WESTVIEW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah

PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale Mayor taking leave of absence following sudden death of wife

CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry announced Friday morning he will be taking a leave of absence until further notice after the unexpected death of his wife, 66-year-old Theresa "Terri" Henry. According to the City of Carbondale, Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will assume the role of "Mayor Pro...
CARBONDALE, IL
harlanenterprise.net

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile

PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Killed In Trigg County Crash

A woman was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased. Shortly after authorities, arrived...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Best Friend Friday

Best Friend Friday: McCracken County's Humane Society is ready to bring furry friends to you. The McCracken County Humane Society now wants to bring adoptable animals to you. They call it 'Best Friend Friday' and say it is a win-win for people and pets.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car

MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
MARION, IL

