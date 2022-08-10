ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair

HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Younger bikers are traveling to the rally, according to a survey

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Crime & Safety
KEVN

Former Olympian mother and son hosts volleyball camp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been quite a while since Charlene Johnson competitively played volleyball, but she and her son are now on the road teaching girls what it takes to reach an elite level of play on the floor. Ben Burns spoke to Charlene and her son, Kaipo, about their special connection at their skills camps.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys soccer team is in the win column as they defeated Brookings Saturday morning. Meanwhile, both the Stevens boys and girls teams stay undefeated with wins over Watertown. Ben Burns has highlights from Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

It’s all about the burger in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Sturgis Motorcycle Rally#Kevn

Comments / 0

Community Policy