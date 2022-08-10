ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

BHS students show creativity painting parking lot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
Number of homeless students expected to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
Two men still at large after police chase ends near Roanoke County elementary school

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 7:54 a.m. We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Woodthrush Drive for the report of two men, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and dressed in all black, looking into vehicles with flashlights and trying door handles, according to Capt. Pascoe with the Roanoke County Police Department.
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated

(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
Festival of India returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of India has been a part of the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade. It’s organized by the India Heritage Society and is celebrating its 14th year. Dancing, food, fun and pieces of Indian culture will be on display Saturday night and...
Photo released of person wanted in Craig Co.

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a person sought on traffic charges. The sheriff’s office says the person was last reported seen in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the person is not believed to...
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday evening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The call reporting that a person had been shot was placed at around 7:30 p.m. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical. No suspects were located.
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
