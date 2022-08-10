Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
WDBJ7.com
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday. ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square. ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils,...
WDBJ7.com
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
WDBJ7.com
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program. Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant. AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program....
WDBJ7.com
MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
WDBJ7.com
Number of homeless students expected to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WSLS
Two men still at large after police chase ends near Roanoke County elementary school
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 7:54 a.m. We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Woodthrush Drive for the report of two men, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and dressed in all black, looking into vehicles with flashlights and trying door handles, according to Capt. Pascoe with the Roanoke County Police Department.
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Festival of India returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of India has been a part of the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade. It’s organized by the India Heritage Society and is celebrating its 14th year. Dancing, food, fun and pieces of Indian culture will be on display Saturday night and...
WDBJ7.com
Photo released of person wanted in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a person sought on traffic charges. The sheriff’s office says the person was last reported seen in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the person is not believed to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday evening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The call reporting that a person had been shot was placed at around 7:30 p.m. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical. No suspects were located.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
