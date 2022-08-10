ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
NBC News

Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom defends son from critics on Instagram

Baseball pundits attacked Fernando Tatis Jr. for what they deemed a weak excuse for using PEDs. Tatis’ mom took to social media to defend him. Tatis’ statement didn’t do him any favors. His excuse stated that he took the drug Clostebol to treat ringworm. In actuality, Clostebol does not treat ringworm at all.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Kapler
Larry Brown Sports

Padres GM rips Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended on Friday for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller was notably frustrated with his shortstop. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid....
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Racism#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed

The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Fernando Tatis releases statement following suspension news

It was announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for PEDs and would miss the rest of the season. The news was stunning and saddening to the Padres and the entire baseball world. That includes Tatis. Tatis released a statement (per Alden Gonzalez, ESPN) explaining...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy