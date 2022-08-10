Read full article on original website
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
People
San Francisco Giants' Tim Lincecum's Wife, Cristin Coleman, Dies at 38 from Cancer
Cristin Coleman, a beloved teacher and the wife to former San Francisco Giants ace Tim Lincecum, died of cancer on June 27, the team shared Thursday. She was 38, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Giants shared their condolences in a statement on Twitter, writing that the organization was...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died on Thursday.
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom defends son from critics on Instagram
Baseball pundits attacked Fernando Tatis Jr. for what they deemed a weak excuse for using PEDs. Tatis’ mom took to social media to defend him. Tatis’ statement didn’t do him any favors. His excuse stated that he took the drug Clostebol to treat ringworm. In actuality, Clostebol does not treat ringworm at all.
Padres GM rips Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED suspension
Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended on Friday for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller was notably frustrated with his shortstop. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid....
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
thecomeback.com
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders calls out quality of NFL Hall of Fame: 'My head don't belong with some of these other heads'
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes he's on a different level, even among other Hall of Famers. Sanders criticized the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, saying he deserves to be in a higher tier than some players inducted into the Hall. Sanders made his case in a...
NFL・
Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed
The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Jemele Hill Blames Her ESPN Departure on Network’s “Conservative Culture”
Approaching her four-year anniversary of leaving ESPN in the wake of referring to former President Donald Trump as a “bigot” and “white supremacist” in 2018 on social media, Jemele Hill is opening up about her time at The Worldwide Leader and what ultimately led to her departure.
thecomeback.com
Fernando Tatis releases statement following suspension news
It was announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for PEDs and would miss the rest of the season. The news was stunning and saddening to the Padres and the entire baseball world. That includes Tatis. Tatis released a statement (per Alden Gonzalez, ESPN) explaining...
Austin Barnes placed on ‘family emergency’ leave, to miss at least 3 games
Austin Barnes has been placed on “family emergency” leave. On Friday the Dodgers announced that catcher Austin Barnes had been placed on the “family emergency list” which is reserved when a player needs to miss three or more games. At press time there was no update on the cause for leave.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, the MVP of Super Bowl IV, has entered hospice care, according to multiple
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
