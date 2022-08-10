Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Transit Police identify rape suspect sought for incident at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station
BOSTON — Transit Police are looking for a rape suspect wanted in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station. According to police, detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Wade Coffey, 28, for an alleged assault and rape that happened on August 4th at 2:30 a.m.
newbedfordguide.com
Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket
“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station
BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk
Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
Officer Sean Murphy will not face criminal charges for 2021 fatal shooting of Stephanie Gerardi in Saugus
Nearly a year to the day after Officer Sean Murphy fatally shot a Saugus woman who police say was advancing on him with a knife, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against the officer. On Aug. 14, 2021, four Saugus police officers...
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
manchesterinklink.com
Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case
CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
Comments / 1