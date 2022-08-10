ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket

“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk

Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
LUDLOW, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work

BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured. 
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case

CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
NASHUA, NH

