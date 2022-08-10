Read full article on original website
Related
Flint Drop Fest celebrates 10th anniversary
Flint, MI -- On Saturday, people descended on downtown Flint for the free electronic music festival, Drop Fest. In 2012, Flint native Jerin Sage worked with the city and Michigan musicians to create the first ever Flint Drop Fest. A decade of dubstep, house and techno music later, Sage and...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
abc12.com
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
The Oakland Press
Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break
Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
For 150+ years, Michiganders have been drinking Vernors for enjoyment and as "medicine" — What makes it so iconic?
People from the Detroit area and all across Michigan have been enjoying Vernors ginger ale for over 150 years. And over the decades the extra-fizzy pop — known as much for its taste as for it’s alleged medicinal benefits — has become iconic.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Yesterday's Showers
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Saturday’s Showers Across West Michigan. Highs Struggled to break 60 degrees and continuous rain fell on the region.
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
Detroit News
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
Spanish tall ship to make special stop at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Fans of historical sailing ships won’t be completely out of luck this year even though Bay City’s annual Tall Ship Celebration was canceled for 2022. A historical replica of a 1500s European ship is planning to dock in Bay City this month for special tours and photo opportunities.
Comments / 0