Complex
Beyoncé and Ronald Isley Share New Collab “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers has teamed up with Beyoncé for the duet “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of the track of the same name from 1975. The duet was first announced on Tuesday, with 81-year-old Isley teasing that it was finally time to share with the world what he was working on with Bey. The song is a slightly tweaked rendition of the Isleys’ “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” which appeared on the group’s first No. 1 album, The Heat Is On.
The Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Rod Wave, and More
It’s a big week for new music. Megan Thee Stallion is back with her 18-track album, Traumazine, featuring the standouttrack “Flip Flop.” Nicki Minaj has also returned with her raunchy single “Super Freaky Girl.” And Rod Wave is here to tug at your heartstrings with his somber record “Alone.” This week’s list also includes new music from Beyoncé and Ronald Isley, Ari Lennox, Morray, The Game, and many more.
Ari Lennox Releases New Single and Video “Hoodie,” Announces ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Album
More than three years after the release of her debut album, Ari Lennox returns with a new single from her forthcoming sophomore LP. Produced by Lennox’s Dreamville colleague Elite, who crafted the beats for eight songs on Ari’s 2019 studio debut Shea Butter Baby, “Hoodie” arrives alongside an accompanying visual that stars Isiah Rashad as the singer-songwriter’s love interest.
Wack 100 Calls Blacc Sam ‘Selfish’ for Demanding Nipsey Hussle Song Be Removed From ‘Drillmatic’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/14, 3:57 p.m. ET: Wack 100 is accusing Nipsey Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam of removing the late rapper’s verse from The Game’s newest album during crunch time. Others are calling the claim farfetched. When the list of collaborators for Game’s project was released, Nipsey’s camp checked...
Morray Enlists Southside for New Single “Ticket”
A few months after releasing his Mother’s Day tribute “Momma’s Love,” Morray returns with his latest single “Ticket.”. Produced by Southside, the inspirational track finds Morray detailing his past struggles of living life “in the gutter.”. “I’ve been trappin’ in the streets, hard for...
Tiffany Haddish Asked Usher For Permission Before Using Herpes Joke
Unlike other comedians who have recently come under fire for their jokes, Tiffany Haddish makes sure to ask for permission before making someone the butt of her quips. The comedian and actress told Cosmopolitan for its Travel Issue that she makes sure to “check and verify with people” beforehand. “If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it,” she said. “Period. That’s how I draw the line.”
Drake Reveals Face Tattoo
In an Instagram photo set simply captioned “Sandra Gale 💖,” Drake showed off a new face tattoo of his mother’s initials. The artist, @_n.a.l on IG, shared a brief clip of Drake looking extremely peaceful while getting the ink under his left eye. Elsewhere in the...
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
YG Unveils New Single and Video “Toxic”
YG has unveiled his new single and video “Toxic,” taken from his upcoming new album. Credited with production on the new song are Swish, Larry Jayy, and Reece Beats. As fans have noted upon its overnight release, “Toxic” also sees YG reinterpreting Mary J. Blige’s 1994 My Life track “Be Happy,” which was produced by Diddy and Poke.
The Game Disses Eminem and References His Daughter on New Song “The Black Slim Shady”
The Game’s new album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind features plenty of high-profile guests, but it’s his fiery track “The Black Slim Shady” that will really have fans talking. The track, which very obviously references Eminem’s breakout hit “My Name Is,” sees the West Coast MC name...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Traumazine’ Album f/ Future, Key Glock, Latto, Rico Nasty, and More
Megan Thee Stallion has released her much-anticipated sophomore album Traumazine. The Houston rapper confirmed the drop on social media Thursday, just a few weeks after she revealed the project had been completed. Though she reassured the Hotties that the record would arrive sometime this summer, Megan didn’t announce a release date until key details about Traumazine had leaked.
Roc Marciano and The Alchemist Share New Single and Video “Deja Vu”
Fresh off announcing their forthcoming collaborative album The Elephant Man’s Bones, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist return with a new video for the project’s lead single. Clocking in at under three minutes, “Deja Vu” pairs a drum-less, piano-laden Alchemist beat with Marciano’s smooth delivery. “The Feds kicked the door at my joint, but the brick was in the toilet/No OGs to give us pointers/We bendin’ corners/Shorty could’ve been on the Hornets knockin’ down three-pointers,” the Long Island native raps.
French Montana Joins Fabolous for New Song and Video “Say Less”
French Montana has linked up with Fabolous for their new song and video, “Say Less.”. Shot at New York City Asian-fusion restaurant Sei Less, the video for the energetic track sees the two rappers enjoying themselves at the restaurant and its company. They also are joined by their clique outside of the location, rapping in front of a whole slew of exotic cars. The track itself is filled with references to their favorite Asian dishes, while French also namedrops Jack Harlow in a reference to his track “First Class.”
Comedian and Actor Teddy Ray Dead at 32, Comedy World Pays Tribute
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray who made a name for himself in stand-up, in addition to small roles on various shows, has died the age of 32. News of his death first reached social media on Saturday, and has since been confirmed by Comedy Central and All Def Digital, with whom he produced content for in the past. More recently he made multiple appearances on Pause with Sam Jay, and Cancel Court. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Premiere: Jon Vinyl Drops Sultury New Track “Entice Me”
Jon Vinyl is back with his first solo release of the summer. On the follow-up to his collab with Avry, the R&B singer taps into his seductive side for a song that’s all about the power of giving in. “‘Entice Me’ is all about letting go of the natural...
dexter’s Looking For “Something Real” On New Garage-Tinged Tune
South London’s dexter has had a busy 12 months and it doesn’t look like things are going to slow down any time soon as she presents her latest single, “Something Real”. The singer-songwriter had been building up a healthy buzz for a while—which seemed to start...
Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’
Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
The Game Delivers 10th Studio Album ‘Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind’
After several delays, the Game has released his 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, which marks the Compton rapper’s first full-length offering since 2019’s Born 2 Rap. The 30-track, nearly two-hour project is highlighted by a star-studded guest list that features Kanye West (“Eazy,” “Fortunate”), Lil Wayne...
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Signs to Capitol Records, Drops “Florida Water” f/ Gunna and Clix
Virtual rapper FN Meka, who already has over 10 million followers on TikTok, has signed with Capitol Records and dropped a new single to celebrate. After making waves online with a series of independently-released singles and hyper-online visuals, FN Meka has teamed up with gaming influencer Cody “Clix” Conrod and Gunna for “Florida Water.” Produced by Turbo, who has notably worked with Travis Scott and Lil Baby among others, the song marks Meka's major label debut.
