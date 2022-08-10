ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man attacks three girls in Greenwich Village

By Tina Moore, Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Three preteen girls were attacked by a homeless man in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village early Tuesday evening, a ccording to law enforcement sources .

The victims — two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old — were pushed and punched by the suspect at the corner of Washington Street and Perry Street just after 5 p.m., the sources said.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended by officers on foot several blocks away, according to the NYPD.

Charges were pending against the attacker, who sources told The Post is 34 years old and has no home address.

One of the victim’s mothers was accompanying the girls on their walk, according to police.

They received medical treatment for minor injuries on the scene, sources said.

NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers' lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

