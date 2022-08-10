ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
