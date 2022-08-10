Read full article on original website
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing
Rosie O'Donnell doesn't agree with her daughter's claims of not having a "normal" upbringing. On Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers earlier this week that while she is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer
Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'
Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery
A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow annoyed by son’s reaction to hit 90’s sitcom
Friends star Lisa Kudrow has joked that she was annoyed by her son’s reaction to the hit sitcom. During Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that her son Julian Murray Stern watched the show while sick with Covid, and teased that his love for the male characters was annoying.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Mickey Rooney Jr dead at 77: Eldest son of screen legend and original Mouseketeer who was fired from show dies at home
ACTOR Mickey Rooney Jr, who was one of the original Mouseketeers in the Mickey Mouse Club, has died at 77. The eldest son of screen legend Mickey Rooney died over the weekend at his home in Glendale, Arizona, his pal Paul Petersen confirmed on Facebook. "Mickey Rooney, Jr peacefully passed...
The Queen said 'thank goodness' when she learned Meghan Markle wasn't going to Prince Philip's funeral, book says
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant dead at 41: Nolan Neal was found in his Nashville apartment after battle with substance abuse
Singer Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41. The crooner was found dead in the bedroom of his Nashville apartment on Monday, shared his cousin Dylan Seals with TMZ. The site also confirmed the death with the medical examiner in Nashville. The musician was best known as a...
