Tamarac, FL

cw34.com

Officer involved in fatal crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (CBS12) — A Coconut Creek police officer was involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer. Investigators say the collision occurred just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

Man accused of killing pit bull puppy in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man is accused of beating an 8-month-old pit bull puppy to death in Pembroke Pines. Witnesses told police they saw 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. punch, kick, and slam the puppy to the ground at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Two hours later, one witness said they found the puppy's body behind a nearby building and called police.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
cw34.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Heavy rain possible Sunday as a front moves through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County, including Greenacres and Lake Worth Beach until 6:00 p.m. Minor street flooding is possible as an additional one to two inches of rain is expected. Scattered thunderstorms will pick up this afternoon...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Elections Results Test

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

