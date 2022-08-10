ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man injured in early morning Portland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
Louisville Police investigate fatal collision on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
1 person dies after fatal car crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a Louisville woman was charged with murder after a car crash on the Watterson Expressway at Breckenridge Lane. LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
Jeffersontown Police arrest teen accused of threatening high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges for allegedly making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said they've arrested 18-year-old David Horsmann for terroristic threatening. Jeffersontown High School officials sent an email to parents Aug. 11 about the school heightening security due to...
Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel

WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
18-year-old arrested after Jeffersontown High School threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened Jeffersontown High School on social media. According to the Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, Jeffersontown police arrested David Joseph Horsmann, 18, after he made a threat on social media stating “shooting up Jtown High School.”. Horsmann...
