Metro Police investigate shooting leaving woman injured in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at...
WLKY.com
Man injured in early morning Portland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
Wave 3
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
wdrb.com
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Family of southern Indiana man injured in hit-and-run urge suspect to come forward
ENGLISH, Ind. — Kenny Marshall and his family are very lucky he is alive after a recent hit-and-run. Once an active grandfather to his one and seven-year-old grandchildren, the 66-year-old is now left stuck after a driver struck him while riding his bike near State Route 237 and Church Road.
WHAS 11
Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
Louisville Police investigate fatal collision on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
Wave 3
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Fern Valley Days Inn. According to court documents, Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after fatal car crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a Louisville woman was charged with murder after a car crash on the Watterson Expressway at Breckenridge Lane. LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
Jeffersontown Police arrest teen accused of threatening high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges for allegedly making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said they've arrested 18-year-old David Horsmann for terroristic threatening. Jeffersontown High School officials sent an email to parents Aug. 11 about the school heightening security due to...
WLKY.com
Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel
WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
LMPD: Bicyclist collides with police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a bicyclist collided with an officer’s cruiser in the Portland neighborhood. Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North 31st and Bank Streets around 3 p.m. Saturday. In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said an adult female was...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a body was found burned near the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday morning. Arson investigators said firefighters were called to respond to the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. on a report of a brush fire. After the fire...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested after Jeffersontown High School threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened Jeffersontown High School on social media. According to the Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, Jeffersontown police arrested David Joseph Horsmann, 18, after he made a threat on social media stating “shooting up Jtown High School.”. Horsmann...
Man who found suspicious device in downtown Louisville had to do 'double take'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police, the FBI and the ATF worked for over five hours to secure an area downtown Friday after the call that there was a suspicious device on 5th Street. The man who originally found the device is the husband of one of WHAS11's employees...
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
WHAS11
