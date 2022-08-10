ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland business suffers over $100K of losses after burglars enter through roof

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0WRf_0hBD1PuR00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Burglars targeted an Oakland car audio installation business and the owner of the shop estimates the loss is well over a $100,000. Now, the owner is considering relocating his business to another city.

Security survelliance videos of burglars inside the Sound Factory, an auto audio installation business on International Blvd. in Oakland’s Fruitvale District. It happened on July 17 between midnight and 2 a.m.

How did the burglars get in?

Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop

“Through the roof. They opened up a big hole in the roof,” said Sound Factory owner, Jose Torres, who spoke to KRON4 by phone.

“It took about two hours for them to steal everything. The alarm company never called me, never let me know that somebody was inside the shop. They noticed at about 8:30 in the morning.”

By then it was all over. The burglars got away with three of his customers’ vehicles which they filled with expensive audio equipment, including steroes, amplifiers and speakers.

“The loss is over $150,000,” Torres said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

He says the alarm company is not the only service that let him down. He says after he notified the Oakland Police Department, it took officers several hours to respond and take a report

“We don’t have any type of protection here,” Torres said. “That’s because the city, they don’t have that many police.”

The Sound Factory has been in business in Fruitvale for 33 years. According to Torres, this is the first time the store has had this kind of issue

“Never had an issue in 33 years, no type of problems,” Torres said. “I’m going to have to move my business out, sell whatever I have and just move out. Out of town. Anywhere. Oakland is really bad right now. It’s really bad. “Anyone with information about the Sound Factory burglary is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Elderly man struck by car in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
NOVATO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

14-year-old Oakland boy robbed of pet French bulldog at gunpoint

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy from Oakland said he is shaken up after he was robbed at gunpoint. Thieves stole his family's French bulldog named Bella. His mother Karmen Graciliano said she's outraged and upset by what happened, "I don't know who has her. How are they treating her? I just want her back."
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 31–Aug 6: Pittsburg Police calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 31–August 6 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 8/5 – 4000 block Harbor St. Assault – Deadly Weapon. 8/5 – 200 block Edward Ave. Battery. 8/4...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her

OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglars#Marijuana#Audio Equipment#Linus Business#Sound Factory
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Suspect in Series of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 minors injured after separate shootings in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two juveniles were injured after two separate shootings on Friday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street and the second around 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street. After the first shooting, officers found a juvenile male […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing teen girl reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit by Car in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday near Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They added the driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy