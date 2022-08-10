Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
Sheriff utilizes Rickard grant for Kawasaki Mule
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department received a Gladys Rickard Trust Grant for $20,881.71 which was used to purchase a Kawasaki Mule side-by-side. Captain Austin Hann showed the mule to Rickard Trustees Cindy Newbury, Danielle Miller and Katy Gumm.
nodawaynews.com
Area committee for mayors, city clerks meets
The Local City Clerks and Mayors Committee kicked off its inaugural meeting, August 9, with low attendance but an optimistic outlook for the future. At the meeting were Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg. As a brain child of Morrow, the...
nodawaynews.com
RadioShack closes up shop at Best Brands Plus
In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
nodawaynews.com
Fish Fry is in Elmo
The Elmo Fish Fry will be from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 13 at the community building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. There is indoor seating or carryout. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up and $5 for children, 11 and under. Money...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nodawaynews.com
Animal Shelter hosts half-price adoptions
For the month of August, the New Nodaway Humane Society will be offering half-price pet adoptions. Adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more. Dogs are $50 each; cats are $30; kittens are $40; and puppies are $75. This excludes high profile pets. Saturdays are also $20. Hours at the...
nodawaynews.com
Hopkins Picnic packs in another hot event
The 134th Annual Hopkins Picnic brought delight to the town as temperatures sizzled, August 4, 5 and 6. Additional photos can be found in this week’s paper.
Comments / 0