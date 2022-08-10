The Elmo Fish Fry will be from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 13 at the community building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. There is indoor seating or carryout. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up and $5 for children, 11 and under. Money...

ELMO, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO