WANE-TV
Green initiative reuses excess materials to benefit teachers, creatives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a new school year starting, a green initiative is supporting teachers using excess materials from area businesses. Zero Landfill Day in Fort Wayne encourages businesses to donate “waste that isn’t garbage” commonly found at the workplaces of architects, interior designers, and many other jobs that maybe receive samples that don’t get used, or have an excess of inventory that can’t be used.
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, benefits Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, is being held Sunday at Parkview Field. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. The festival is back in...
WANE-TV
20 local businesses to support at downtown Sidewalk Sale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop ’til you drop Saturday on the sidewalks of downtown Fort Wayne while supporting local creatives and entrepreneurs. The third annual Sidewalk Sale has teamed up with about 20 local businesses, shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, with featured items to shop for on the sidewalks outside each location.
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners give jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
WANE-TV
After School Program availability scarce – lack of staff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Operation back to school is in full effect. But for those still looking for after school programs, things are looking pretty scarce. Officials at Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools say they each have their own form of after school programs.
WANE-TV
‘FIESTA Fort Wayne’ is back to educate and entertain
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn more about Latin American culture Saturday through traditional dancing, music and food. FIESTA Fort Wayne is an educational event for the whole community. Organizers said the goal is to celebrate the diversity and spirit of the Latino community in the Fort Wayne area.
showmegrantcounty.com
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport
In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
wfft.com
Terrance Miles Youth Initiative holds Launch Event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People came together Saturday morning and afternoon at the Trufit Sport & Fitness for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative launch event. It was a free event with Olympic-themed games, live entertainment, food, drinks, and more. The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative held the event to...
Inside Indiana Business
Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?
Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
WANE-TV
More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
WANE-TV
Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
Family honors late North Side coach with non-profit
The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative is meant to provide opportunities for youth that will expose them to high-level skills in sports, business and life.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year
SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15.
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
WANE-TV
Islamic Center gives free school supplies to elementary, middle school students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne. A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.
