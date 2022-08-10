ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Green initiative reuses excess materials to benefit teachers, creatives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a new school year starting, a green initiative is supporting teachers using excess materials from area businesses. Zero Landfill Day in Fort Wayne encourages businesses to donate “waste that isn’t garbage” commonly found at the workplaces of architects, interior designers, and many other jobs that maybe receive samples that don’t get used, or have an excess of inventory that can’t be used.
WANE-TV

20 local businesses to support at downtown Sidewalk Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop ’til you drop Saturday on the sidewalks of downtown Fort Wayne while supporting local creatives and entrepreneurs. The third annual Sidewalk Sale has teamed up with about 20 local businesses, shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, with featured items to shop for on the sidewalks outside each location.
963xke.com

U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
BUTLER, IN
WOWO News

Allen County Commissioners give jail update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

After School Program availability scarce – lack of staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Operation back to school is in full effect. But for those still looking for after school programs, things are looking pretty scarce. Officials at Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools say they each have their own form of after school programs.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘FIESTA Fort Wayne’ is back to educate and entertain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn more about Latin American culture Saturday through traditional dancing, music and food. FIESTA Fort Wayne is an educational event for the whole community. Organizers said the goal is to celebrate the diversity and spirit of the Latino community in the Fort Wayne area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport

In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
MARION, IN
wfft.com

Terrance Miles Youth Initiative holds Launch Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People came together Saturday morning and afternoon at the Trufit Sport & Fitness for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative launch event. It was a free event with Olympic-themed games, live entertainment, food, drinks, and more. The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative held the event to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?

Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Stop Violence Block Party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
FREMONT, IN
WANE-TV

More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN

