ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County needs more teachers

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE7sw_0hBD0jZs00

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County School District is 98% staffed heading into the new school year that starts August 29.

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed.

McKnight said that the district has just over 600 openings available, including 157 full-time teaching positions. 89 teachers are awaiting to be approved before they start their new jobs.

Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.

“Our starting salary for teachers averages around $62,000,” McKnight said during a Monday update.

833 teachers have been hired since the start of the last hiring season. But the district needs other employees as well.

83 support staff, including bus drivers, are waiting for the final word before they work for the district. There are also 367 slots to filled.

“That challenge is real and has bought about not only the typical cycle of retirements and major life changes. But of course, due to COVID-19, many families had to make choices,” McKnight said.

The Montgomery County School District is Maryland’s largest, with more than 24,500 employees across 209 schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

“Adopt A Teacher” Group Created to Support MCPS Teachers As School Year is Set To Begin

After seeing a similar Facebook group in Frederick County reach over 3,000 members, MCPS teachers Jennifer Wilson and Kate Stone decided to create a Montgomery County version that allows community members to “adopt” an MCPS teacher and support them buy purchasing items for the teacher off of the teacher’s Amazon wishlist. “People have always want to donate to teachers, so we just wanted to make it easier for them to be able to do it.” Wilson told us. In less than three days, the Facebook group has over 1,000 members with hundreds of gifts already donated to local teachers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Public Schools to require masks

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Effective Monday, August, 15, Prince George’s County Public Schools will return to a mandatory mask policy, according to the PGCPS website. The decision comes at the recommendation of the Prince George’s County Health Department, given the new COVID-19 BA.5 variant. PGCPS said the mandate is subject to […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Virginia State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
PWLiving

Back to School News for Prince William County

Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Board of Elections delays election certification, finds 100 uncounted ballots

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections said it is delaying certifying primary election results after it found 100 provisional ballots that needed to be counted. The race between incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich and opponent David Blair for the Democratic primary is incredibly close. with only 42 votes […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
GREENBELT, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy