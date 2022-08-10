Montgomery County needs more teachers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County School District is 98% staffed heading into the new school year that starts August 29.

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed.

McKnight said that the district has just over 600 openings available, including 157 full-time teaching positions. 89 teachers are awaiting to be approved before they start their new jobs.

“Our starting salary for teachers averages around $62,000,” McKnight said during a Monday update.

833 teachers have been hired since the start of the last hiring season. But the district needs other employees as well.

83 support staff, including bus drivers, are waiting for the final word before they work for the district. There are also 367 slots to filled.

“That challenge is real and has bought about not only the typical cycle of retirements and major life changes. But of course, due to COVID-19, many families had to make choices,” McKnight said.

The Montgomery County School District is Maryland’s largest, with more than 24,500 employees across 209 schools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.