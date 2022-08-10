ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

kurv.com

HISD Approves $2M To Buy Weapons To Keep Schools Safe

Houston ISD is arming up to protect its students and teachers from situations like the Uvalde school shooting. District trustees passed a motion on Wednesday to spend more than two-million-dollars on weapons for the district’s police officers. The motion passed by a 6 to 3 vote. The largest school...
HOUSTON, TX

