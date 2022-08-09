Read full article on original website
Related
kurv.com
TX Gov Distances Himself From Uvalde O’Rourke Heckler
The governor of Texas says the man sworn at by Beto O’Rourke while he was discussing the Uvalde school shooting isn’t affiliated with his campaign. A Greg Abbott campaign spokesman confirmed that in a statement. Since the school massacre, Democrat O’Rourke has been pushing for gun reforms. However,...
kurv.com
Texas Gubernatorial Debate To Be Held At UTRGV-Edinburg
It appears there will be only one debate between the two main candidates for governor before the November election – and it’ll be held in the Rio Grande Valley. Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday accepted an invitation from Nexstar Media to debate former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke – on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. But in an email accepting the invitation, Governor Abbott’s campaign chairman made clear the Nexstar debate will be the one and only debate Abbott will participate in.
kurv.com
Governor Says FEMA Denying Too Many Requests For Assistance
(AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. The governor said Thursday that “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation. A FEMA spokesman says the agency “will get this right.” He says officials are meeting with residents to help with applications and documentation submissions.
kurv.com
Jury Picked, Evidence Next In 2nd Trial In Gov. Whitmer Plot
(AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It’s the government’s second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap the Democratic governor as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. The government says they were displeased over COVID-19 restrictions. The jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
New Normal In TX Town Scared By School Shooting
Teachers in the tiny Texas town of Uvalde are back at work, nearly three months after the massacre that left 19 students dead. The school district police chief who was in charge is on leave and Superintendent Hal Harrell says they’re still searching for a replacement. The elementary school...
kurv.com
Over 1,300 People Rescued From Floods In KY
Recent reports from the governor’s office shows over 13-hundred people have been rescued from flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Flooding began two weeks ago and the death toll of 39 could be a lot higher if it weren’t for the efforts of volunteers and first responders who rushed to help victims. Around 600 of those rescued came from air crews who saved people from roofs as they tried to escape oncoming waters.
Comments / 0