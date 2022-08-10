Read full article on original website
KVOE
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
KWCH.com
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
NewsCow
Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home
A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night.
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka's economic growth.
KVOE
Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck
A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
KWCH.com
Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot.
WIBW
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Two vacant Wichita restaurant buildings to reopen next week as two new pizza restaurants
One is family-friendly with arcade games and movie nights. The other is an expansion of a popular west-side restaurant business.
KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko’s arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
Early morning roll over crash injures three in Wichita
Wichita Police are investigating a crash that left one person with critical injuries. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning on Kellogg near Seneca.
Major bridge replacement project in the works for Kellogg
A bridge that has plagued drivers in west Wichita is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025.
