NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-vehicle crash in Neosho Co. ended with minor injuries for one person after one SUV ended up on its top and the other was knocked off the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officials were called to the area of K-39 and Harper Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

NEOSHO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO