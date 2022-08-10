ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Charter Township, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12tomatoes.com

Middle School Kids Restore Waitress’s ‘Faith’ In Humanity

No matter how strong you may think you are, there are always going to be moments when doubt starts to creep in. If we can doubt ourselves, we can also doubt our faith in others. This is the quandary that Nicole Marie found herself in when she went to work for a Friday night shift. The waitress works for Milford, Michigan’s Red Dog Saloon, and was in a tough spot mentally.
MILFORD, MI
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Society
100.7 WITL

The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home

Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Pollard
Person
Lloyd Carr
WDIO-TV

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan are being advised to boil their drinking water after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities include Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy. The enormous pipe in St. Clair...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Michigan Football#University Of Michigan#Cancer Treatment#Fox#Dipg
The Detroit Free Press

Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a  news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
PONTIAC, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders Can Receive More Free COVID-19 At Home Tests

Here's some good news for Michiganders, we all have a chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. After my wife and I had COVID back in January, we decided to stock up on home tests just in case we get the COVID-19 virus again, sometime down the road. It's impossible...
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Wrong-way driver abandons vehicle on I-75, drives stolen Jeep through garage door before chase

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy