ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Winterset church holds evening service after police standoff Sunday morning

WINTERSET, Iowa — St. Paul's Lutheran Church held its Sunday service after astandoff on Sunday morning. Police say Gage Walter, who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Neb. area led police on a pursuit that lasted around 45 minutes. Walter then jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church for several hours.
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Van Meter man survived being run over by a tractor

VAN METER, Iowa — "When the wheel ran over my head, I told my wife goodbye," said Dan Hedden, run over by a tractor. His wife was not there but he wanted those to be his last words. Last Thursday, Hedden was walking beside his tractor and could not...
VAN METER, IA
KCCI.com

Clouds, rain chances return to the metro for Monday and Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Rain Monday PM into Tuesday AM (especially west & southwest) Today: Partly cloudy. High around 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early. A few showers...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeline#Animal Lifeline Of Iowa
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
KCCI.com

Police conducting traffic safety awareness project in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — A heads-up to those of you driving through Pleasant Hill and Altoona on Friday evening. Police are conducting a traffic safety awareness project. Officers plan to focus on distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and seat belt violations. There will be officials from multiple jurisdictions. No specific...
ALTOONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KCCI.com

Storm damage in rural Zearing recalls 2020 derecho

ZEARING, Iowa — A sudden and intense storm Thursday afternoon caused widespread damage south of Zearing, with some homeowners suffering worse damage than they did during the 2020 derecho. Powerful wind gusts flattened buildings, took off portions of roofs and snapped trees along Highway 65. "Out of nowhere, storm...
ZEARING, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy