KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
KCCI.com
Driver arrested in Winterset after police chase stole the car from the scene of a homicide investigation in Omaha
WINTERSET, Iowa (KETV) — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is aperson of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide...
KCCI.com
Winterset church holds evening service after police standoff Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — St. Paul's Lutheran Church held its Sunday service after astandoff on Sunday morning. Police say Gage Walter, who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Neb. area led police on a pursuit that lasted around 45 minutes. Walter then jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church for several hours.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
KCCI.com
Van Meter man survived being run over by a tractor
VAN METER, Iowa — "When the wheel ran over my head, I told my wife goodbye," said Dan Hedden, run over by a tractor. His wife was not there but he wanted those to be his last words. Last Thursday, Hedden was walking beside his tractor and could not...
KCCI.com
Clouds, rain chances return to the metro for Monday and Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Rain Monday PM into Tuesday AM (especially west & southwest) Today: Partly cloudy. High around 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early. A few showers...
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man left children in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who left his kids in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped at a Hy-Vee store has been charged. Twenty-five-year-old Hassan Abdikadir Mohamed, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to court records, he...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Ames was packed for the Billy Joel, Elton John concert in 1994
AMES, Iowa — More than 50,000 fans came to see Billy Joel and Elton John perform in Ames in 1994. Hotels and motels were full. Staffing was beefed up around the city for the historic concert. Watch the video above for more on this KCCI Archive:
KCCI.com
Police conducting traffic safety awareness project in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — A heads-up to those of you driving through Pleasant Hill and Altoona on Friday evening. Police are conducting a traffic safety awareness project. Officers plan to focus on distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and seat belt violations. There will be officials from multiple jurisdictions. No specific...
KCCI.com
Storm damage in rural Zearing recalls 2020 derecho
ZEARING, Iowa — A sudden and intense storm Thursday afternoon caused widespread damage south of Zearing, with some homeowners suffering worse damage than they did during the 2020 derecho. Powerful wind gusts flattened buildings, took off portions of roofs and snapped trees along Highway 65. "Out of nowhere, storm...
