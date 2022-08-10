ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Storm set WNBA record with 37 assists, beat Sky 111-100

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hBCxktQ00

Breanna Stewart had 25 points and nine rebounds, Gabby Williams added 21 points and seven assists, and the Seattle Storm set a WNBA record with 37 assists in a 111-100 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

Seattle also set a franchise record for scoring in any half with 66 first-half points, but the Storm only led by 11 points after Chicago closed on a 13-4 run. The 121 combined first-half points were the most in a first half this season in the WNBA.

Despite the loss, Chicago (25-9) is still in the driver’s seat to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, sitting one game ahead of second-place Las Vegas, which beat Atlanta 97-90 later Tuesday night. Seattle (21-13) moved a game in front of Washington for the No. 4 seed, and the Storm hold the tiebreaker with the Mystics for homecourt in the first round.

Seattle led by as many as 22 points in the second half and hit the century mark with 4:50 left in the fourth.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points for Seattle. Tina Charles had 14 points, Ezi Magbegor added 13 points, and Sue Bird had 10 points and eight assists.

Seattle made nine of its first 11 field goals and shot 76.2% in the first quarter to build a 38-26 lead. The Storm reached the 50-point mark with 5:56 left before halftime on Stephanie Talbot’s 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Seattle finished the half 28-for-42 shooting (66.7%) with 24 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot led Chicago with 28 points, going 10 of 15 from the field and 7 of 10 at the stripe, and she added seven assists. Kahleah Copper scored 17 points, Candace Parker had 14 points and Azura Stevens added 12.

Seattle was without head coach Noelle Quinn after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the league’s health and safety protocols.

———

More AP women’s basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery

UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Storm have record night in win over Sky

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots

PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Stephanie Talbot
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Noelle Quinn
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm
ESPN

Taveras career-high 5 RBIs, Rangers beat Astros 8-4 in 10

HOUSTON -- — Leody Taveras drove in a career-high five runs, including a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run 10th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-4 on Wednesday night. Marcus Semien hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Phil Maton (0-2) to put Texas ahead...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

781K+
Followers
170K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy