LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot, sunny afternoon for the South Plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A pleasant start to the day today with temperatures this morning in the 60s to lower 70s. Quickly warming up again this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, a high of 96 in Lubbock. A few afternoon clouds are possible, with a very slim chance for a stray shower for the far southeastern portion of the viewing area. Winds will be light generally from the southeast around 10 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO