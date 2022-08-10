Read full article on original website
KCBD
TxDOT making improvements to intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work on a $1.5 million dollar improvement project at the intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 will begin on Monday, August 15. “The project will realign the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and provide for additional...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
KCBD
LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
KCBD
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
KCBD
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
KCBD
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Stolling reaches settlement in lawsuit against Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Marlene Stollings has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Tech. The former Lady Raider head basketball coach calls it a victory for equality. Details here: Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech. Albuquerque police release...
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
KCBD
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
KCBD
Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night. One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC. The other motorcyclist was left with minor injuries. The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m....
KCBD
Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue have responded to a 3-vehicle crash. One vehicle drove through a fence of a residence as a result of the crash. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was left...
KCBD
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
KCBD
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a group of motorcyclists late Friday night. William Coddington, 28, was traveling north in the 100 block of Quaker Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Aug 12. Police stated Coddington, one of three motorcyclists, lost control of his motorcycle, traveling into the grassy median across the 200 block of N Texas Tech Parkway.
KCBD
Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man was seriously injured in a rollover in the early hours of Aug 13. Dennis Gathungu, 27, was involved in two crashes just before 3 a.m., according to police. The first crash occurred at the intersection of N Winston Avenue and the N Loop 289 access lane. Police stated Gathungu drove away from the first crash into the main lanes of N Loop 289, traveling against traffic in the westbound lanes.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
KCBD
Sunny skies, rising temps through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More of today’s summer-like temperatures are ahead for the South Plains over the weekend. As high pressure returns to the area, the afternoon temps will stay in the mid to upper 90s with sunny skies. The last summer weekend for many area communities will feature...
KCBD
Quiet weather this weekend, changes next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot, sunny afternoon for the South Plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A pleasant start to the day today with temperatures this morning in the 60s to lower 70s. Quickly warming up again this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, a high of 96 in Lubbock. A few afternoon clouds are possible, with a very slim chance for a stray shower for the far southeastern portion of the viewing area. Winds will be light generally from the southeast around 10 mph.
KCBD
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a situation where a woman allegedly lost $118,000 to three men who took advantage of her. WGCL reports that the 90-year-old woman hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover and 23-year-old Hunter Chase Hammitt to complete some tree work and other things.
KCBD
Hot weekend, rain returns next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect dry and hot weather today through Monday. While a stray storm or shower may pop up, measurable rain at your location will remain unlikely. At least until about the middle of next week. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average...
