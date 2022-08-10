HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap has been one of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few years. The Bison are coming off an 8-4 record and an appearance in the Region 1B Championship last fall. Buffalo Gap has finished above .500 every season since 2015 with only one exception, the 2021 spring season.

