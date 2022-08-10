Read full article on original website
internationaltechnology.com
Groups in US State Get Creative to Help Voters With Election Changes
JUNEAU, Alaska - Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between cafe tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, cafe to a roar, was aimed at teaching voters about the state's new ranked choice voting system.
midnightsunak.com
‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ Anchorage Assembly seeks answers on resume deception
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
akbizmag.com
$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska
The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
alaskasnewssource.com
Beloved Anchorage instructor passes away
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nathan Greene was the social studies and guitar teacher at Benny Benson High School. On Aug. 10, 2022, he passed away from stage four kidney cancer. Family members described Nathan Greene as a beloved husband, father, and teacher; he was a man that just went out of his way for his family and his students.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health...
alaskasnewssource.com
Houston High School site visit held nearly 4 years after quake
One of the most divisive names in politics is heavily involved in Tuesday’s Alaska’s primaries. That name is Trump. The former president endorsed candidates in the House and Senate races as Alaskans prepare to head to the polls. University of Alaska-Anchorage Faculty member, Christina Jackson’s, husband Michael Jackson...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska election guide: Q&As with candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor
U.S. House – Special Election. (Voters rank candidates in order of preference) (Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election) Shoshana Gungurstein (NP) Samuel A. “Al” Merrill (R) Lisa Murkowski (R)*. Pat Nolin (R) John Schiess (R) – Did not respond. Kendall Shorkey (R)
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough flooding financial impact - clipped version
A new report on Ursa Major Elementary confirms serious structural issues. The Anchorage School District says an engineering report confirms its decision not to open the school to students this year. Updated: 10 hours ago. In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire. According to AFD Battalion Chief Mike Davidson, 23 units responded initially to the 164th block of Heritage Place. “They were able to pretty quickly, simultaneously work on bringing the fire under control, as well as to identify that all...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events
If you prefer plant-based foods or are curious about the eating lifestyle, you can check out Anchorage VegFest this weekend. Co-organizer Ginny Grabowski stopped by Alaska’s News Source to share what’s new about this year’s event. 2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
alaskasnewssource.com
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. “For the residents, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster declaration for her city. Recalling the sights...
ktna.org
A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River
Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
alaskasnewssource.com
Artists paint murals in downtown Anchorage to honor Alaska Native culture
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaskan artists aren’t letting the rain stop them from bringing Anchorage alive through art by painting two murals in the heart of the city. The first mural will be painted by Crystal Worl, and it will replace Bob Patterson’s Anchorage History Mural near city hall.
alaskapublic.org
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.
Whittier, Alaska: A secluded town
We're back on our journeys through Alaska. Today, Christina Rasmussen takes us to and through beautiful Whittier, Alaska. You'll see glaciers, the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel (inside and out), the Inn, and even a black bear cub crossing the road, plus so much more. Whittier is truthfully a remarkable, quaint little town separated off from the rest of Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to some of the best fishing in the world and just because Anchorage is the largest city in the state, that doesn’t mean that the fishing isn’t good. You just have to know where to go. The last week of July...
alaskasnewssource.com
August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measurable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral Alaska, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.
