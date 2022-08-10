Read full article on original website
visitlodi.com
Live At The Vine with Cross Town 3
Live music on the patio from 1-5pm. Reservations required for parties of 6 or more. $5 cover charge. Picnic lunches encouraged. Bottle and wine glass purchases only during show times. 209.334.5722.
10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
Inaugural California Garlic Festival kicks off this weekend in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — When you think of garlic, you probably think Gilroy. But this weekend, it will be all garlic at the inaugural California Garlic Festival at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton. "It's been exciting. We've had a tremendous response from the public that wants to be...
CBS News
Check out the Garlic Fest in Stockton with Alan Sanchez!
The California Garlic Festival is coming to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on August 13-14. The wholesome, family-fun event is focused on local entertainment, community leadership, and the Valley’s vast agriculture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
California Garlic Festival underway for the first time in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The first California Garlic Festival in Stockton is underway at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Garlic bread bowls, garlic fries, which are practically gourmet, and even maple syrup brown sugar garlic ice cream are just a few items on the menu. From car shows to carnival rides, pageantry to a petting zoo, and so much more, experience all that the CA Garlic Festival has to offer.
KCRA.com
Want to ride the Polar Express? How to get pre-sale tickets for Old Sac's coveted train ride
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It may be August, but you should already start planning ahead of you're thinking of riding the Polar Express in Sacramento. Anyone who's tried getting tickets knows this holiday-themed train ride can sell out quickly. For a chance at getting pre-sale tickets, you can become a member of the California Railroad Museum by the end of August.
California Garlic Festival set to make debut in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy. The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic […]
Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors
STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month. The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats […]
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
visitlodi.com
The Sweet Taunts at Tower Park Waterfront Grill
Live Music on The Delta at Tower Park Waterfront Grille on Hwy 12 in Lodi for Live Music FREE SHOW! No Cover Charge! Full Bar & Grill!. Located right on the California Delta, our brand new restaurant boasts American style food with an exciting twist. Enjoy farm-to-fork cuisine with all your friends and family in a casual…
New Caribbean restaurant brings 'Pura Vida' to the Pocket neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new Caribbean restaurant and bar called Bodega Kitchen and Cocktails opened in the Pocket area of Sacramento just four days ago, and so far, it's been off to a great start. Located at 6401 Riverside Boulevard, Bodega Kitchen and Cocktails serves everything from ceviche and...
El Dorado Hills Brewfest set to return in September
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Hills Brewfest is set to return in September for its 4th annual event. The event will bring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries to the Serrano Visitor Center--Village Green on Saturday, September 10, from 3 -7 p.m. The El Dorado Hills Brewfest will also include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.
mymotherlode.com
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
