eastcountytoday.net
July 31–Aug 6: Pittsburg Police calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 31–August 6 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 8/5 – 4000 block Harbor St. Assault – Deadly Weapon. 8/5 – 200 block Edward Ave. Battery. 8/4...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Duo Arrested for Armed Robbery in Vacaville
The Vacaville Police Department report that two Brentwood men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint at a Vacaville liquor store. According to police, Last Saturday, just after 10:00 pm, dispatch received a panicked call from a clerk at a local food and liquor store, saying they’d just been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They’d just left in a gray Honda Accord, but no one saw the license plate.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Richmond Men Arrested Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek Police Department report that at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Rd. (Ygnacio Plaza) reported a victim was bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of their watch by two masked male suspects. The victim was reportedly struck with handguns...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Oakley on Empire Ave
At 3:37 am Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire in the area of Empire Ave and W Cypress Pl. in the City of Oakley. Engine 93 arrived on scene where the crew reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home in the 4400 block of Empire Ave and had requested Oakley Police shut down the roadway in both directions so they can lay hose across the road.
eastcountytoday.net
More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA – The Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) reports more mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Contra Costa County. The mosquitoes were collected from a trap in an agricultural area east of Brentwood. This is the second group of mosquitoes to...
eastcountytoday.net
Board of Supervisors Create Sheriff Oversight With Implementation of Quarterly Reporting
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors opted against creating an inspector general position or creating a citizens oversight body to look over Sheriff David Livingston and the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office. The Board of Supervisors, instead, decided to implement quarterly reports (every 3 months) to report...
eastcountytoday.net
Pittsburg City Council Candidate Nomination Period Extended
Pittsburg, California – The deadline for filing nomination documents has been extended to Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. due to one or more incumbent officer not filing by the deadline of Friday, August 12, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Persons interested in running for the office of City Councilmember...
eastcountytoday.net
Flat Track Motorcycles Return To Antioch Speedway Saturday Night
Antioch, CA — It’s time once again for the Flat Track Motorcycles to pay a visit to Antioch Speedway this Saturday night. This is the second and final visit for the group. Rob Lanoy promotes the series which could see as many as 12 different bike classifications competing.
