At 3:37 am Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire in the area of Empire Ave and W Cypress Pl. in the City of Oakley. Engine 93 arrived on scene where the crew reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home in the 4400 block of Empire Ave and had requested Oakley Police shut down the roadway in both directions so they can lay hose across the road.

OAKLEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO