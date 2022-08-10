ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue

By Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9.

Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will be responsible for getting their kids to school, Glenn says. This issue prompted the Daviess County Public Schools to push the start of their school year to Friday.

“Owensboro Catholic Schools will run on regular schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, August 10th,” said Owensboro Catholic Schools on Facebook. “Thank you to our families for making this last minute adjustment to have your students to school on time. See you tomorrow!”

Click here to read more about the software issue involving transportation in Daviess County.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
